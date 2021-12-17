If you’ve noticed much longer lines to get COVID tests at the Curative Rapid PCR site at Village Green, it isn’t a mirage.

According to Ray Plasterer, General Manager of Southeast Operations for Curative, testing on Key Biscayne has skyrocketed this week.

“Last week, we were averaging, maybe, 280 in a day,” he said. “Tuesday it was 770, Wednesday 739 and Plasterer said he expected Thursday's total to exceed 800 tests.

“We’re scrambling to meet (the demand). It’s crazy. I don’t know, Is it Snowbirds? I really don’t know. (But) you can’t turn on the news without hearing ‘Omicron’ and that’s a driving factor,” Plasterer added.

Normally, the rapid testing site delivers results in hours, “but when you get to 800+, my poor staff has been working until midnight getting it done,” he said.

If anyone doesn’t need their results “rapidly,” Curative also has a standard PCR testing site at Calusa Park.

To schedule an appointment for a test, click here.

On Thursday, Village of Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey released a video encouraging residents to go back to the safety measures which can help "protect one another." (wearing facemasks in enclosed spaces, social distancing and washing your hands.)

Davey said the Village is now at a 10 percent positivity rate (percent of tests that return a COVID-19 infection or positive result) compared to a 7-day rolling average for Miami-Dade County of 7 percent.

"This community has done an incredible job of getting vaccinated," said Davey, adding that the Village's vaccination rate was 85 percent.

"We are just asking people to do what you can to slow the spread of this disease."