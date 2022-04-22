Covid testing no longer free for uninsured; options available on the island

Americans who don't have health insurance have started to see some of the free COVID-19 testing options disappear, as Congressional leaders have yet to pass a new federal funding bill.

On Key Biscayne, the Village's partnership with Curative, Inc., is still intact, but a pay-as-you-go plan is now available for patients who are either uninsured or do not wish to use their insurance.

Cost of a standard PCR test at Calusa Park is $99 a test. That test produces results in 2-3 days and the site is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Rapid PCR/Molecular test at Village Green Park is $135. That test emits results in usually 2 hours and the site is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The pricing does not affect those who show proof of insurance. Appointments can be made at Curative.com.

Other locations, such as Baptist Health Urgent Care, CVS Pharmacy, Ethos Pharmacy and Key Pharmacy, offer testing options as well. Contact those sites for additional information.

The fund that reimburses doctors and other medical providers for caring for uninsured individuals completely ended in early April, putting an end to free testing even as omicron BA.2 variant numbers are showing increases across the eastern U.S. and other pockets.

Money from the program, which was instituted by then-President Trump in March of 2020, went toward paying hospitals and other health care providers for the treatment, testing and vaccination of those without insurance, regardless of immigration status.

According to Fox Business, the program paid out more than $18 billion to providers for helping uninsured people, with $11.4 billion going toward covering testing, $5.8 billion to treatment and $1.6 billion to vaccinations.

President Biden had asked Congress to allocate another $22.8 billion in emergency funding, but that hit an impasse when legislators could not agree on how to pay for that.

White House officials have said that without more funding, the U.S. will not have enough additional boosters or variant-specific vaccines. The White House also will be unable to purchase more monoclonal antibody treatments after it runs out of the supply.

Quest Diagnostics, one of the largest testing companies in the country, told ABC News that patients who are not on Medicare, Medicaid or a private health plan will now be charged $125 ($119 and a $6 physician fee) when using one of its QuestDirect PCR tests either via a kit online or visiting one of the many major retail locations that administer its tests, such as Walmart.

More than 30 million Americans had no insurance during the first half of 2021, according to CDC estimates.

The American Clinical Laboratory Association is the national trade association representing some of the leading clinical labs responsible for COVID-19 diagnostics (including Quest and LabCorp).

"Without question, the exhaustion of these funds will threaten access to testing for the most vulnerable Americans at a critical time in our nation's response effort," said Tom Sparkman, ACLA's senior vice president of government affairs and policy, adding, "We are still in a public health emergency."

If someone uninsured is hospitalized with COVID-19, they could pay anywhere from $42,486 to $74,310, according to a report by CNBC.

Need a vaccination?

The Village will host a vaccination pop-up event at the Key Biscayne Community Center, at 10 Village Green Way, on Thursday, June 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

These events will offer Pfizer vaccines to anyone over 5 years old. There is no appointment needed; each event will be a "walk-up" site. The first hour will give priority to seniors (65+).