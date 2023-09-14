Craft Beer 5K on tap to benefit women undergoing cancer treatment

Ready to take a 5K run and help South Florida women undergoing cancer treatment? You can by participating in the annual South Florida Craft Beer run.

The race is scheduled for Saturday, September 17, starting at 6 p.m. Runners will depart from The Tank Brewing Co., located at 5100 NW 72nd Ave, Miami, and weave through Airport West. The race will conclude with a celebration featuring cold brew, live music, DJ, games, food-by-the-bite, as well as sample cigars by Plasencia and Romeo y Julieta.

Proceeds from the 5K race will benefit South Florida-based organization 305 Pink Pack, whose mission is to make cancer treatment less stressful for all women at no cost. Services are available to any woman with a cancer diagnosis, regardless of financial status.

For more on 305 Pink Pack, visit 305pinkpack.org.

Participants can register right up to the race start. To register, click here.

The South Florida Craft Beer Run is sponsored by Republica Havas, We Run Miami, Ryder, MBF Healthcare, Gold Coast, Plasencia Cigars, Romeo and Julieta, Ocean Mazda, Agency 44, Imperial Freight Brokers, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, Greenspoon Marder, and TD Bank.