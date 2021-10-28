Crandon Blvd. safety solutions coming

It didn’t take long for new Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa to make an impression during his first Village Council meeting Tuesday night.

Sousa provided updates to traffic and safety issues on Crandon Boulevard in the wake of three incidents involving juveniles the week of Oct. 14-20.

One teenager fell off of a bicycle, a 7-year-old was grazed by a vehicle, and another driver collided with a juvenile, Sousa said.

“As a result, we implemented immediate safety measures,” said Sousa, who along with Deputy Chief Jason Younes, Fire Chief Eric Lang and Public Works Director Jake Ozyman decided on posting two speed indicator boards and increasing patrols.

Just during that short time period, Sousa said 42 warnings and 19 citations were issued.

“We need to educate the kids who don’t look at the crosswalks, as well as the drivers,” Council member Brett Moss said.

Fellow Council member Luis Lauredo said there is still confusion as to the blinking yellow lights after the first pedestrians cross and when the vehicles may proceed, especially when kids dash across at the last second. He recommended flashing red lights at crosswalks, like in Key West and Brickell, and asked Sousa if this can be done.

Public Works Director Jake Ozyman will pursue the issue with the county.

Ozyman also said the Crandon Boulevard safety project is the top priority for his department this fiscal year.

Among the items they would be looking into:

- A dedicated right turn lane from Crandon to Harbor Drive

- Adding a southbound lane to Key Colony

- Analyzing a roundabout

- Providing a Key Colony entrance from Sonesta

- Eliminating signage pollution

- Keeping only the crosswalks that are safest

- Installing pedestrian countdown signals;

- Possibly touching the bike lanes.

Council will take a closer look at the regular Village Council meeting on Nov. 16.