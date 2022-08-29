Soft, sugary sand, swaying palm trees and scenery worthy of a Rockwell painting, Crandon Park Beach has certainly been a must-see destination for Key Biscayne residents and visitors alike.

Among Florida's 360 miles of coastline, where at least 189 official beaches are located, five stand out as "The Most Beautiful Beaches in Florida" by the globally recognized Must See Places website, including the popular two-mile stretch of sand overlooking the azure waters of the Atlantic into Biscayne Bay.

Must See Places, which wanted to stick to "lesser-known" beaches in Florida when compiling its list, described Crandon Beach Park as a perfect location for snorkeling, bird-watching and nature learning.

"If you’ve packed your snorkel gear, you wouldn’t want to miss a day at Crandon Park Beach," the report read. "This is a barrier island that’s across from Miami, and it has a fossilized mangrove reef, which is home to colorful sea life that has been long attracting many divers and snorkelers.

"If visiting an underwater world isn’t of interest to you, just look up! — Crandon Park is one of the Miami area’s top bird-watching destinations. Herons, ospreys, hawks and songbirds are frequently spotted here.

"And, if you want to learn more about them, swing by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center at the park’s northern end."

Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey never doubted the postcard-perfect location could be recognized on such a short list of stunning beaches.

"No surprise to me," he said. "Crandon Park is a hidden jewel. It needs some TLC to make it better, but it is an incredible beach. We are fortunate to have it on our island."

Village Manager Steve Williamson also was impressed by the selection, but it could have easily been one of three nearby, he said.

"The Village of Key Biscayne is fortunate to live on an island paradise that has three beautiful beaches ... Bill Baggs State Park to our south, the Village's pristine public beach in the middle, and Miami-Dade County's Crandon Beach to our north. It's no wonder to me that Crandon Beach (is) ranked so high," Williamson said.

"We and all the County residents are blessed to have such a wonderful ocean, sand and sun so close to where we live."

Quiet and peaceful, Crandon Beach Park, located directly next to Crandon Golf Course Key Biscayne, offers everything from snorkeling to skating and from snacking to snoozing.

Other outdoor activities include canoeing, kayaking, kiteboarding and paddleboarding. Tennis lessons are offered at the nearby Crandon Park Tennis Center.

For boaters, there is the Crandon Marina, and children especially enjoy the Crandon Park Amusement Center, which has a historic carousel.

Concession stands are available, as well as beach cabanas, kiteboards and kayaks that can be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.

The park is also home to the Bear Cut Preserve, where visitors can go on a naturalist-guided hammock hike, take guided tours and get a peek at some of the area’s original natural landscapes.

Crandon Park is named after Charles H. Crandon, a former Chairman of the County Commission, who in 1940 thanked the heirs Commodore William John Matheson, who had donated the plantation to Miami-Dade County with the condition that it be used as a public park.

To thank the Matheson family for the donation, Mr. Crandon offered to have the county build a causeway – now Rickenbacker Causeway.

Four other Florida beaches also were recognized by Must See Places:

1. Bowman's Beach, Sanibel Island: Crystal-clear waters and white sand covered in seashells, washed in from the Gulf of Mexico, attracting collectors from all around the world.

2. Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park, Key West: Swimming, snorkeling or checking out the pre-Civil War fortress are the main attractions, in addition to nature trails and a glass-bottom boat.

3. Cocoa Beach, Brevard County: Within eye view of spectacular launches on the Space Coast, swimming, fishing and relaxing at the nearby pier are just some of the attractions. And, don't forget about surfing -- the city is home to 11-time world champion Kelly Slater (hint: see the bronze statue downtown) and Ron Jon surf shop.

4. Lowdermilk Park, Naples: White sand, turquoise water, a serene atmosphere and sunsets on the fishing pier attract visitors to this seven-mile stretch of beach in the Gulf of Mexico. You can focus on nature or walk along Millionaires’ Row in the Old Naples area and pick out your dream house.