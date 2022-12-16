Crandon tennis center hosting world class young players this weekend

Stars of the future are occupying the courts at the Crandon Park Tennis Center the next couple of days as the 61st Junior Orange Bowl Championships prepare to crown its champions.

A total of 800 ranked, international players, representing 76 countries, have made the Miami area their home this past week.

"It's such a huge event," said Jon Garito, manager of the Key Biscayne Tennis Association courts, where a half dozen players have been going through rigorous, twice-a-day practice sessions with their coaches.

"And then they do their homework!" Garito said.

"So many young, talented kids who work really hard, and most of them, of course, are home-schooled all year."

The Crandon Park Tennis Center is hosting the girls 12-and-under and boys 14-and-under divisions. Action resumes through Sunday beginning at 11 a.m.until 6 p.m., and there is no admission fee.

Salvadore Park Tennis Center in Coral Gables is hosting the boys 12-and-under division, while the girls 14-and-under bracket is being decided at the Kerdyk Biltmore Tennis Center in Coral Gables.

Three divisions of semifinals and finals take place Monday and Tuesday on the Biltmore courts, while the boys 12s will remain at Salvadore those days.

Among the alumni list of pros are: Jim Courier, Andy Murray (who won the under-12 event in 1999), Chris Evert, Jimmy Connors (won the boys 12s in 1964), Maria Sharapova, Monica Seles (won the girls 12s in 1985), Justine Henin, Roger Federer, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf (won the girls 12s in 1981), just to name a few.

Mary Joe Fernandez, who has resided on Key Biscayne, is the only player to win in all four age divisions, including the 16s and 18s, from 1982-85. As an 11-year-old, she defeated Gabriela Sabatini in the 12s final in 1982.

For more information, click here.