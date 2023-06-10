During the last seven years, the world-renowned Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) has championed the strength of women in the scuba industry with a special day of diving. Diver’s Paradise of Key Biscayne coordinates a series of local events in Miami and Key Biscayne to celebrate the growing influence of women in the industry.

Shelly Durbin, a Diver’s Paradise diving student, sees this day as more than a celebration.

“It’s about our shared history as women, our ability to encourage the best we have to offer,” she said. “We’re just as capable, as fearless and as dedicated to scuba as men. We explore, research, teach, rescue and do it as a community of knowledgeable women.”

For many decades, recreational and professional scuba industries were dominated by men. According to PADI, International Women’s Dive Day has grown to be the most observed day of diving on the planet, one that transforms lives and opens the door to the underwater world. The dive community has rallied together to encourage divers of all sexes, genders, ages, races, backgrounds and abilities to confidently explore and to protect the oceans.

Michael Casey, Diver’s Paradise Managing Director, invites everyone to be part of the special day.

“We encourage all divers to join the global celebration at Diver’s Paradise,” he said. “Scuba has something for everyone — women, men, children, people with assistive needs.”

For the scuba holiday, the 40-year-old dive center has scheduled yoga, two celebration dives and a community mixer.

“This special day is evolving,” Casey said. “We’re currently adding to our planned events with the help of committed local businesses. We can’t thank them enough for their enthusiasm and support.”

Inquiries about the July 15 event may be sent to isabella@keydivers.com. Diver’s Paradise is open for business Monday to Sunday — 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

