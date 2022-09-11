Crisis averted: ‘The Superstars’ and Bicycle Number Seven

In the 1980s a made-for-TV sporting competition called “The Superstars” was filmed here on Key Biscayne. The show featured top athletes like Vinny Testaverde, Evander Holyfield, Jim Kelly, Martina Navratilova and Florence Griffith Joyner competing in multiple events that were not their own.

The swimming competition took place at the Sonesta Hotel pool. Rowing occurred at the Crandon golf course. Tennis matches and bowling were held at the Sheraton Royal Biscayne Hotel. And the obstacle course, 100-yard dash, half-mile run, and bicycle races took place at the track at Crandon Park.

One day in early March 1983, I got a phone call from one of “The Superstars” organizers wanting to know if I would serve as the coordinator for the bicycle races. The job would entail servicing the competition’s 15 bicycles, being on site for two practice sessions, adjusting the bikes to fit the athletes, and attending the Saturday races in case further adjustments were needed.

They didn’t give me much time to mull it over. The staffer asked me to come over to the Sonesta right away to meet the director. It was the first time I had been in a corner suite at the hotel and I was amazed by the view. A flurry of activity was taking place, with people coming and going and telephones ringing, but the organizers were very business-like and we quickly reached an agreement. The men’s competition would be held first, with the women competing the following week.

The next day I picked up all 15 bicycles to service them. I inflated tires, checked brakes, and tightened handlebars and seats – pretty basic mechanical adjustments.

The following Tuesday, the first of two optional practice sessions for the men’s bike race was scheduled. Each athlete was to select a bike, which would be assigned to him for the duration and no one else could use or even touch it.

I recall being very excited the night before that practice session. I arrived at the site early the next day to make sure everything was ready. I waited patiently past the 1 p.m. start time but no one showed up. The same thing happened two days later at the second practice session. No one came. It seems the male athletes were more interested in sitting by the pool at the Sonesta than in preparing for the bike race.

It seemed to me that all the men’s events that year were relaxed and friendly with the notable exception of the 100-yard dash. They all wanted to win that one! Despite having had no practice, the men did fine in the bike races, with no crashes or incidents. Herschel Walker ended up winning the overall men’s title and top prize money that year.

The next week it was the women’s turn to compete. I anticipated that their attitude toward the competition would be similar to the men’s and looked forward to spending a quiet few days at Crandon Park.

So, I was in for a surprise when all 10 female athletes showed up at precisely 1 p.m. for the Tuesday practice session, eager to get to work. Each athlete selected a bicycle and had it fitted properly before going for a test ride. I found myself running around in circles in an effort to accommodate them.

Everything seemed to go fine from my perspective, but at the end of the day I discovered a problem. Without my realizing it, two of the women had selected the same bike – Bicycle Number Seven.

“Oh well,” I thought, “I should be able to straighten this out.” I figured that I would explain the situation at the next practice session and that one of the women would graciously choose a different bicycle. After all, the bicycles were all the same model.

So, at the Thursday session, I sidled up to one of the Bicycle Number Seven athletes and casually mentioned the predicament. She had seemed friendly and approachable so I assumed she wouldn’t mind switching.

Her response? “NO WAY! I selected Bicycle Number Seven and I intend to ride it.”

I optimistically tried posing the same question to the other Bicycle Number Seven rider. She, too, declined to change. I knew then I had a problem.

On Saturday morning – race day – I approached Bob Cousy, a former NBA great who was serving as commissioner of the competition. Though I had never met him before, I decided I needed a higher up to weigh in.

“Mr. Cousy,” I said, “we have an issue.” I explained the situation, and, to my great relief, he didn’t ask how the mix-up had occurred or who was at fault. Instead, he focused on finding a way out of the dilemma. After a few minutes, he had the solution.

“Bill,” he said, “we are going to disqualify Bicycle Number Seven. Both athletes will have to pick another one.”

And that was that.

Later, when I got up the nerve to ask him about his reasoning, he explained. “Bill, if we were to flip a coin, the athlete who won the toss would have an unfair advantage. Now let’s go over to the VIP tent and have lunch.” Bob Cousy is a wise man.

I guess the event was a success in the end, with basketball player Ann Meyers winning the overall women’s competition.

The next year I was invited back to again coordinate the bicycle races. That time I made sure that each bike was assigned to one and only one athlete.

