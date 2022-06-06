Cristina Sammataro recognized by the county for her volunteer work

Cristina Sammataro, the MAST PTSA president, has been awarded the Miami Dade County Public Schools Superintendent’s Outstanding School Volunteer recognition.

“I am grateful for the award, but I am most grateful to the other MAST PTSA board members who volunteered alongside me throughout the year and made working fun,” said Sammataro, a Key Biscayne resident.

Sammataro has been known as a beacon of light in the MAST community, constantly providing aid and embodying humility in its truest form.

Born and raised in the Village, Cristina has been the MAST PTSA president for two years, and she continues to do a spectacular job for the school community.

After being nominated, she received a certificate from the Superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, honoring her dedication and service as an outstanding school volunteer.

This recognition acknowledges the work Sammataro did as PTSA president, especially under trying circumstances faced during the global COVID pandemic.

During her terms as president, Sammataro devoted countless hours to successful projects and initiatives. Under her leadership, the PTSA was able to double its membership, reaching a record all-time high.

“Volunteering does make a difference in the lives of faculty and administration,” said Sammataro, adding that the award shows that “volunteers can bring added support and programs to a school that otherwise would not have been able to provide those extras.”