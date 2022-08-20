Critical Crandon Road choke points targeted in road impact funding secured for the Village

Steve Williamson had a smile on his face when he unexpectedly encountered Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava walking toward him between the recent governmental meetings.

"I guess you're happy with me," she said to Key Biscayne's Village Manager.

"I certainly am, Madam Mayor," he replied. "Very happy."

Earlier in this month, the Mayor and County Commissioner Raquel Regalado closed a deal with the Village that will provide $450,000 in road impact fees from Miami-Dade County's Department of Transportation and Public Works toward necessary improvements to help alleviate often-congested Crandon Boulevard.

"This is a big deal for the Village," Williamson said. "It's the first time since I've been here (since last May) that road impact fees have come our way."

The scope of the work will center around two intersections, or access points, and another small turn area:

* Crandon and Harbor Drive: "If you're coming into the Village, one of the things we face is stacked-up traffic," Williamson said. By constructing a right-hand turn lane, from the Village entrance to Harbor Drive, it should smooth the traffic flow, since "25% (of the vehicles) turn right," he said.

This will be the biggest project -- which like the others, will be put out for bids after permits and designs are issued -- and involves some curb work, drainage and signage.

"This one's a little harder to do, but it's progress," Williamson said.

* Crandon and Key Colony: "The second intersection ... people begin to queue up as they turn left to Key Colony," Williams said. "Right now, there's a four-vehicle cut into the median, and we'll be adding five more spaces for those who turn left."

* South past Village Green Drive: Traffic control improvements will be added where a private road turns into the Community Center, north of Suntrust Bank. A triangular "pork chop" island will be added there, keeping pedestrians safe and forcing drivers to go right (and not hold up traffic by trying to cut across left) or go around and go up McIntyre Street and Grand Bay Drive.

"I think the County is recognizing that we have a significant traffic congestion problem, and they are ready to help us fix this problem," Williamson said.

Earlier this summer, Gov. Ron DeSantis stamped a $600,000 veto on the Village's request for vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle enhancements -- "shovel-ready projects" -- in the highest traffic area of Key Biscayne. It was just a fraction of $3.13 billion in deletions from the $109.9 billion budget that became available July 1.

So, Williamson knew he needed to look for options, or else ask taxpayers when the final budget is approved after two September hearings.

State Sen. Ileana Garcia was the driving force in pursuing the state’s $600,000. She also received a nice push from Commissioner Regalado, who represents Key Biscayne.

"I want to thank Sen. Garcia for her persistence, and thank Commissioner Regalado for her endorsement, and thank Mayor Cava for the funding," Williamson said. "As the proponent for this project, I think Sen. Garcia felt personally responsible to see it through. She's been working hard ever since that veto. And Mayor Cava working with Commissioner Regalado…”

Williamson said the $450,000 will fund the primary part of his original $600,000 request. The remainder was for studies of crosswalk enhancements, which are not eligible for road impact fees.

"We'll take what we can get," he said.