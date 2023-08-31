Cub Scout recruitment pool party features several community groups

Mayra Mesa, president of the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne, and past president Pat Romano work the Club’s booth at the Cub Scouts Pack 149 scout recruitment pool party last weekend at the Key Biscayne Community Center.

Joining in on the activities were several other island organizations: Key Biscayne Police and Fire Rescue Departments, Isabel del Valle McGuinness’ Share the Boo, and Marjorie Stoneman Douglas Key Biscayne Nature Center.

Pack 149 was formed in 2021 to provide children with the benefits of scouting while enjoying the environment and nature of Key Biscayne. For more information, email kbcubmasterpack149@gmail.com