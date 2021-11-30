Dade County Fair ongoing this week; benefits County schools

More than 63,000 public, charter, private and homeschool students are showcasing their artistic and athletic talents at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition, which continues daily through Dec. 5.

Held at one of the most famous venues in the country at the Youth Fairgrounds at Tamiami Park on the Florida International University campus, the nonprofit fair promotes education and agriculture, and showcases and rewards youth achievement.

It’s a perfect connection to the youths who volunteer for sustainability programs on Key Biscayne.

More than $11 million from the fair has been given back to the community since 1952, while more than $500,000 in scholarships, youth programs, premiums and awards were handed out in 2019 alone.

The event, usually held in spring, was delayed this year due to the pandemic.

Among the sights to see live music, strolling entertainment, interactive experienceS, a petting zoo, pony rides, a stilt circus, BMX pros trick team riders, pig races, cow milking and a kids tractor pull.

Parking is free. Tickets vary in price starting with $5 Thursdays.

Click here for online ticket orders, or call Etix at 800-514-3849