Are you on the fence deciding whether or not to file an insurance claim about, well, maybe your fence?

Some $2 billion in claims have already been filed since Hurricane Ian plowed into Florida last week and that total could reach $30 billion, according to reports.

Wind, rain and some flooding might have led to property damage in the Key Biscayne or nearby Miami area.

Not sure if you should file a claim?

The Islander News received some interesting answers from one veteran insurance expert in Satellite Beach -- a town that was tucked inside Ian's eye for about five hours last Thursday, yet escaped serious damage in comparison to past storms.

"We were lucky," said Erik Natwick, agent and president of the independent agency, Natwick Insurance, who explained there is even some strategy when it comes to filing claims.

How do you know when to file a claim?

"For smaller items (such as roof shingles or fence gates), research the damage," he said. "Contact a reputable roofing contractor, for instance, because a lot of times you won't know what kind of work that needs to be done, and we don't want to see seniors, especially, on the roof. There's no harm in filing."

What is the threshold for damages before insurance kicks in?

"Typically, there are two (avenues) for deductibles. One is all other perils other than hurricanes, usually $1,000 or $2.500, a flat amount. The second is, if there's a named hurricane, and that usually is 2%, or maybe 5%, depending on your policy, of the dwelling amount (insured). If the dwelling amount is $500,000, you'd have a $10,000 deductible (based on 2%)."

What benefits would I have in filing if damages are minimal?

"Citizens (the state-based insurer of last resort), for example, has what's called a calendar year deductible ... Say we had a hurricane in September and you had $5,000 in damages, and then another storm comes in October. Well, as long as you have the same insurance company, your $5,000 (from the first storm) can reduce the deductible. In other words, you only pay one deductible for the calendar year.

"Citizens, even if it's a hurricane policy, doesn't cover the screen enclosure over the pool or Tiki huts. God forbid you'd get hit with another storm, but (filing on the first one) could save you the second time."

How does a claim, either one that doesn't pay back, or one that does, affect your standing with the insurer?

"A hurricane claim doesn't go against you. These would be under what's called 'Acts of God,' like flooding, hail, tornado ... weather events, basically. It does go on your record, because, by law, you have to disclose, like part of the Citizen history report.

"Sometimes they'll ask for proof if repairs were done (from a claim) ... even if you did not get the money to fix it. So, if you're going to file a claim, you'll need to be prepared to cover those damages."

Are all claims part of your permanent record and will it affect my rates?

"It's always on your record (because that's how data is analyzed). As far as rates increasing, not for a hurricane -- those claims never should affect your rates. Now, the carrier can raise rates in general (upon approval by the state), but you, specifically, won't be targeted."

Also note, that last week, the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation temporarily blocked insurers from canceling or non-renewing property policies in the state after what Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed that Ian will be classified as both a wind and flood insurance event.

Separate national flood insurance is required to offset damage created by groundwater intrusion, while "rain damage" is likely to be covered, but it all depends on the fine print in your policy.

Is there really a five-year time lapse after claims before your rates drop?

"Most companies have what is known as a five-year 'look-back,' maybe. But it's usually with other types of damage, say, a busted water pipe claim."

What about multiple claims in back-to-back years?

"We haven't seen that as an issue as long as I've been here, but damage from (the first claim report) needs to be taken care of first."

How should I file a claim?

"The best way, sometimes, is just to call us. The faster way is to report it online. You should already have the (insurance) company app on your phone; that way, you get into the queue quicker, and they start to work on them as they come in, except for some priority groups. It's good to have an online account where you can track your claim. It's gotten, now, where the insurance companies don't want me involved in the claims (process)."

Also, please note, property owners have two years from the date the damage occurred to file a claim. Once that happens, insurance companies then have 90 days to respond, although with the volume of losses in Florida due to Hurricane Ian, that response time will likely be waived.

The bottom line ... should I file or not?

"I would say, 'yes' ... if it meets the threshold (for deductibles)," Natwick said. "A customer may not know how (much) damage there really is. A (damage) inspector may find something a lot more expensive to fix. ... It's better to call the carrier and let them know what's going on. I would avoid the door-knockers coming out and the ones who say they can get you a free roof. There's a lot of that going on."

Have any questions? You may email Erik Natwick at erik@natwickinsurance.com or call (321) 735-0381.