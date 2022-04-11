‘Dancing in the Moonlight’ event at Bill Baggs and the Cape Florida Lighthouse back after year absence

Christina Bracken said the last time the Dancing in the Moonlight fundraiser was held at the Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, it was the “Party of All Parties.”

“Such a spectacular setting, under a full moon, food, music, friends ... just a great way to support the park,” said Bracken, a board member with the Friends of Cape Florida, a 501 (c) 3 community service organization that supports the state park.

This year’s event, bouncing back from a couple years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is set for Saturday, April 16 from 8 to 11:45 p.m., and takes place next to the famous Cape Florida Lighthouse, built in 1825 -- the oldest structure in Miami-Dade County.

“Wear something comfortable, casual, party dress, Miami-chic, ready for dancing and outdoor activities and fun,” Bracken said. “Rain or shine, we'll deal with the weather as it comes.”

Contrary to popular belief, tax dollars do not fund state parks, the Friends of Cape Florida reports. Parks are funded from entrance fees across the state and a small fraction of documentary stamps required in real-estate transactions.

When 161 Florida state parks had to be closed because of the pandemic, it put a significant dent into park budgets, causing repairs to be deferred and projects to be postponed.

Theo Long has been the Friends of Cape Florida president for seven years. She also supports many programs beneficial to Key Biscayne, especially as director of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Key Biscayne Nature Center for 32 years at Crandon Park.

“Everyone knows me, and most of them remember when I didn't have gray hair,” she said, laughing.

It was a collaboration of ideas between her and the late Art Yerian, who had been the director of the scenic Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, to have this type of fundraiser. And it’s been a big hit, having sold out on both previous occasions.

This year’s entertainment will be provided by international jazz vocalist Nikki Kidd of Miami Beach, a graduate of the University of Miami's Frost School of Music and who is accompanied by her own band. Kidd, who has worked with world-renown artists such as Gloria Estefan, Michael Bublé, and KC and the Sunshine Band, was voted Miami New Times’ “Best Jazz Act” in 2018.

Friends of Cape Florida, which has been in existence since 2000, is designed to grow appreciation and financial support for the preservation and maintenance of the state park and the historic structures within Key Biscayne’s backyard.

Long has even produced a half-hour documentary about Mr. Bill Baggs himself, which was shown during the Miami International Film Festival. She now plans to hold a separate screening on Key Biscayne.

“I don't think anybody knows who he was,” Long said. “He was a very dynamic man, who died very young, in his 40’s.”

Tax-deductible donations for Dancing in the Moonlight tickets start at $100, with added $5 drink ticket options available. Click here. Each ticket-holder will receive a reusable, signature keepsake cocktail cup.

“We're trying to keep it trash-free,” Long said.

Sponsorship opportunities also are available for local communities and businesses to support the park. Every sponsor’s logo will be displayed on a projection slide show and will appear in a “thank you” ad in the Islander News and the website (www.FriendsOfCapeFlorida.org) will feature every sponsor for one year.

Donations at friendsofcapeflorida.org/donations are $500, $1,000, $2,000 and $5,000, depending on how many tickets are needed.

“The last party, we had 650 people, and it (was) sold out,” Bracken said. “People loved it, dancing the night away. It was amazing.”