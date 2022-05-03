This past weekend’s weather has caused the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne to change the date and format of the inaugural McGillibby Mixed Doubles Tennis Tournament -- named for Dick McGill and Father Bob Libby.

The tournament was to also serve as a fundraiser for a charity called Food for the Poor, and their Perigny Community Development project, as they aim to build homes to help Haitians displaced by last year's earthquake.

“After the postponement Saturday morning due to rain, we made the decision to postpone our Tennis Tournament and Dinner for Saturday May 7,” said Nearing via email. “However, I did not realize the dinner portion conflicts with Ron Erbel's celebration of life and reception Saturday beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Key Biscayne Community Church.”

To allow tournament participants to attend the Ron Erbel event, the Tournament will become a lunch and tourney.

The tournament will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with lunch being served starting at 2 p.m.

“The scheduled raffle, the main fundraising arm of the event, will start at 3 p.m.,” Nearing added. “Those who have purchased raffle tickets and can’t make it, raffle prizes will be delivered to them.”

For more information or purchase raffle tickets, email nearing@gmail.com or Patricia Amat Leon, event Chair, at patriciaamat@comcast.net.