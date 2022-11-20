Mayor Joe Rasco, Councilman Edward London and new elected Councilmembers Oscar Sardiñas and Fernando Vazquez were sworn into office late last during a packed Island Room installation ceremony at the Key Biscayne Community Center.

The event drew over 200 citizens and dignitaries, including Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levin Cava, County Commissioner Raquel Regalado, Miami-Dade School Board member Mari Tere Rojas and recently elected State Representative Vicki Lopez.

Rasco, a two-time previous Village mayor, defeated Fausto Gomez in a November 8 election. London, Sardiñas and Vazquez were the three top vote-getters from a group of 5 to win Council seats.

Rasco replaced Mayor Michael Davey, who served two terms. London was re-elected, and Sardiñas and Vazquez took the seats of outgoing Councilmembers Luis Lauredo and Ignacio J. Segurola. Filling out the Village’s governing board are Brett Moss,Allison McCormick and Frank Caplan.

The installation ceremony featured speeches, recognition of Lauredo and Segurola, several ovations, and a call for unity following a rancorous election campaign that was divisive in the community.

One of the event’s highlights was an emotional tribute to Davey, who led the Village for eight years, seeing it through some of its toughest challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, several hurricanes, and stormwater drainage issues.

Davey's 7th-grade daughter Mia fought back tears when describing her father as someone she admires, and who also inspires her to overcome obstacles.

"He said, 'Life is not fair and things are not going to go your way all the time,' " she said. "But you have to continue to work hard and do better."

Mia said she couldn’t believe it when people would verbally attack her father right in front of her. However, she added, that never diminished his dedication to public service and commitment to doing his best for the residents of Key Biscayne.

"I watched my dad's love for the community and the passion he has to make the community better," she said. "I learned to communicate with people, and I thank you dad for helping me and everyone in the community."

Davey told the crowd the previous administration left the Village in good financial health, and credited Village Manager Steven Williamson and his staff for the positive direction Key Biscayne is moving.

He said the village is on pace to make needed improvements and provide top municipal services with one of the lowest millage rates for property taxes in Miami-Dade.

"I know the next council is going to do better," Davey said, making a plea to those who supported candidates not elected to “stay involved and engaged" in the conversation.

"We are a community that's better than (mudslinging),” he said. “It's going to take everyone to make the village successful. I know we can do it. I'm confident we can do it."

Davey thanked Cava for her support to the Village of Key Biscayne. “Thank you for being there for us. Even though we always don't agree on issues, being accessible and having communication with us is critical."

He also thanked his wife, Maria Claudia, for her support – and for putting up with him during the most stressful days. "Thanks for tolerating me when it was difficult to tolerate me. I wouldn't have made it without you."

’Faith, family and friendship’

Rasco told the crowd he is honored to once again serve as Key Biscayne’s mayor. This is his third stint in the role.

He said that, despite the campaign’s vitriol and attacks, the village is world-class and filled with decent people who are ready to face the challenges ahead.

"Residents are highly educated and engaged in the community," he said. "It's called faith, family and friendship, and nothing can stop us when we work together."

Rasco said he is focusing on his promise to tackle the island’s flooding problems and on undergrounding power lines. He also wants safe traffic flow to protect pedestrians and cyclists, to create more youth sports playing fields, to oppose high density developments, and work with the county to replace the Bear Cut Bridge on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Sardiñas, who previously served on the Education Advisory Board, thanked residents for their vote of confidence. "Thank you for showing up to vote," he said. "It was remarkable."

Key Biscayne is an incredible community, he said. "It's the reason why I ran. We are blessed."

Like Davey, Sardiñas asked residents to stay active in the community. "Please help us," he said. "We have a lot of work to do to improve the quality of life, especially for our kids."

Vazquez described himself as a lowkey, someone who sits back, listens and takes notes. His expertise as a flood engineer will certainly come in handy to tackle the village's flooding problems.

"I went from an unknown guy to being here," he said. "It's incredible. I love this place and thank you for your support and believing in me."

Moss, who handed out certificates to welcome new council members, said Vazquez is what the village ordered:

"Fernando, you are an expert in flood engineering and you have the knowledge (that) is critical to make the best decisions on some complex issues."

Miami-Dade Mayor Cava said the Thursday event was uplifting, adding that she looks forward to working with the new administration. "It's a great occasion," she noted. "So many hard working people in Key Biscayne."