Davey to pay $1,500 fine to Florida Elections Commission for 2020 campaign finance violations

Village of Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey was ordered to pay $1,500 for civil penalties regarding the violation of four Florida statutes relating to his 2020 mayoral in which he was elected for a second term.

He has neither admitted nor denied any violations, instead entering a Consent Order with the Florida Elections Commission, in which fines and attorney’s fees would be the mayor’s responsibility.

A sworn complaint was filed with the Commission on Sept. 2, 2020 by Key Biscayne resident Inbal Horovitz, who believed that Davey’s alleged impropriety regarding an “illegal check” could have resulted in his uncontested re-election thrown out.

Davey said he was never concerned it would reach that level.

“There was no intent to defraud anybody,” he said Wednesday, “My mistake, my error. I own it.”

He said because of the circumstances, it ended up being “a double fine.”

Davey explained to the Islander News that a check he had sent to the Born Free Pet Shelter, located in the Redlands of South Florida and started by Key Biscayne residents, was never cashed from his prior campaign account.

“I was going to the bank (in the drive-thru because of COVID-19-related lobby closures) to open a (new) account, but the bank (thought it was more convenient to just re-open a previously closed account) so I figure I can just wire money in, not realizing ... I had one last check from that account, those temporary checks they give you, and I paid my ($100) entry fee with it.

“I had not hired a treasurer, so it ended up being a double fine.”

He said he filed a Termination Report, as required by law.

“Once I realized (the situation), I got a certified check and gave it to someone else to give to the pet shelter,” he said.

Horovitz attempted to file to run for Mayor but missed the June 12, 2020, deadline.

In a June 2020 Letter to the Editor, she claimed the Village denied her the right to run for mayor and said, “the Village of Key Biscayne and its leaders sought to suppress candidate applications.”

“This was a finance screw-up, nothing to do with her claims,” Davey said.

Among the allegations in the Florida Elections Commission report:

Respondent certified several campaign treasurer’s reports as true, correct, and complete when they were not.

Respondent did not dispose of all remaining campaign funds after the 2018 campaign.

Respondent used the same campaign depository for his 2020 campaign.

The surplus balance left in the account qualified as a premature contribution prior to the appointment of a treasurer and campaign depository.

Respondent did not report the surplus funds in his 2020 Termination Report.

Respondent disposed of all remaining campaign funds after the 2020 campaign through a donation to Born Free Pet Shelter. Horovitz, is represented by Miami attorney David Winkler.

Five candidates for Village Council in last year’s election were also cited by the Commission after violations complaints were filed by Horovitz.

Three other candidates for Village Council office were found to have committed election violations but no complaint was filed with the Commission.

Current Council members Frank Caplan and Allison McCormick were fined $500 and $300, respectively, in civil penalties.

Candidates Matt Bramson ($350), along with Reynaldo Figueredo and Oscar Sardiñas ($300), also faced penalties.

Mayor Davey, who was preparing for Wednesday night’s first of two budget hearings, said the $1,500 penalty will hurt — for one reason.

“The one person who will be angry will be my wife ... and all while doing a volunteer job, too,” he said. “I won’t be my treasurer again. What do they say, ‘A penny wise and a pound foolish’?”