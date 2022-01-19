On the day a resolution to rename a part of a Miami roadway for Muhammad Ali was being considered, it was Commissioner Raquel Regalado and County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava who delivered a knockout Wednesday morning, a decision primarily favoring residents of Key Biscayne.

The first of two resolutions — calling for the current Request for Proposal (RFP) regarding Rickenbacker Causeway improvements to be rescinded — was approved across the board by consensus during the first Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners meeting of 2022 at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center.

“It’s good, it’s a win for everybody,” Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey said. “It wasn’t the right project there.”

In December, Mayor Cava had made the recommendation to cancel the RFP after results from a self-commissioned Value for Money analysis revealed a similar recommendation — or keeping the proposal in place but with modifications. Mayor Cava also wanted to wait to see if federal funding would help soften the burden of the costs, which reached a nearly $500 million estimate for all the improvements and enhancements that were included in the comprehensive Plan Z Consortium.

From Key Biscayne’s point of view, what became questioned was how the procurement process regarding the unsolicited Plan Z Consortium actually took place.

Mayor Davey said Wednesday morning that the motion was filed in March of 2021, but “I didn’t realize it was even filed ... I was on vacation in late June when I heard about it.”

Skepticism then ran rampant among Key Biscayne city leaders and residents, with plenty of concerns expressed — sometimes vociferous — in town halls by the Village and Commissioner Regalado, the District 7 representative.

“We have a great County commissioner and County mayor, and the Chair (Jose “Pepe” Diaz), and the commissioners ... they listened to us,” Mayor Davey said. “We appreciate their hard work. And, in the end, obviously, this RFP is canceled, but working on the Rickenbacker (improvements) remains a priority.

“It took a lot of hard work by our staff, our attorney was involved, the folks we brought in to communicate with the County. Steve (Williamson, the Village Manager) did yeoman’s work, going to meetings with me ... it’s been good. I’m glad we resolved it in a way that we can still work with them. I know some people wanted us to fight them, but at the end of the day, we (did it the correct way).”

Key Biscayne Council member Luis Lauredo called it “a great victory.”

Another resolution, solely sponsored by Regalado, asking Mayor Cava to make Bear Cut Bridge and a replacement plan a priority, went up for discussion later in the day.

“We obviously are not done,” said Mayor Davey, who will be having discussions with fellow stakeholders. “We would like to see something happen soon on the Rickenbacker. I’ve been working on this for quite a while, so we’ll continue to advocate for that.”

Key Biscayne resident Charles Collins and Mayor Davey were first in line during the public comments portion to kick off Wednesday’s extremely long day of agenda items. Both thanked the efforts of Regalado and Cava and all the commissioners, with Collins especially thanking Commissioner Sally Heyman “for getting the ball rolling in the right way” by pushing to eliminate the Venetian Causeway from the original proposal.

Regalado, in turn, thanked Mayor Davey and Key Biscayne residents “for coming and showing their support.”