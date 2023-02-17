DC trip helps shore up Village’s flood protection plans

Persistence and patience were packed inside the carry-on luggage of Key Biscayne Mayor Joe Rasco and Village Manager Steve Williamson, whose trip to the nation's capital last week resulted in progress for the island's critical shoreline protection.

Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Rick Scott (R-FL) sent a letter to Michael Connor, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, detailing critical projects in Florida that merit new and continued funding to complete existing projects.

One of those requests included the need for what is billed as "New Phase Investment Determination" under the Key Biscayne Flood Risk Management Shoreline Protection Feasibility Study.

If that waiver, which was submitted to Connor on Tuesday, is approved later this month, it would lead to a $3 million Back Bay study, although the funds would not come all at once.

"We're pleased with the senators of our state looking into the best interests of Key Biscayne and our fellow shoreline municipalities," Williamson said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which Connor leads as its policy chief, must submit a Work Plan for Fiscal Year 2023 funds, appropriated by Congress, by Feb. 27. Those decisions will have long-term implications for communities around the country, especially in Florida.

The Army Corps already had performed the initial study of the beach on Key Biscayne and, last year, presented a 50-year coverage plan for reinforced sand dunes. But, a bay-side study is equally important.

"It's all about beach shoreline and bay shoreline," Williamson said. "If we want to protect our shoreline, we need it."

Recently, he traveled to hurricane-battered Sanibel Island, where he asked City Manager Dana Souza what might have happened if similar reinforced sand dunes had been in place.

"He said there would have been significantly less damage," Williamson said.

In Washington, Williamson and Rasco first met with Stacey Brown, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, who is the principal advisor on management and budget issues.

Three hours before that meeting, Brown had received a copy of the Corps' recommendation, "so they knew we were coming," Williamson said.

They also met with Congresswoman Maria Salazar, of Coral Gables.

"She's been a fantastic backer and supporter of this project," said Williamson, who was pleased she reminded the Army Corps how important this could be to the Village.

"Then, we went to see (the staff for) Sen. Rubio and Sen. Scott, and they still had our project tied in with Miami-Dade County," said Williamson, who explained to them why it was necessary for Key Biscayne to have its own study. "That's a big deal, and the next day, they kicked us out of the Miami-Dade plan (and gave us our own)."

Coincidentally, on the flight home, Williamson saw Sen. Rubio and thanked him for the letter.

"The Mayor and I were busy," Williamson said, chuckling.

Also among the 37 projects and areas included in the senators' requests were the Biscayne Bay and Southeastern Everglades Ecosystem Restoration and Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands (both part of the South Florida Ecosystem Restoration umbrella), and Miami-Dade County's Main Beach Segment Coastal Storm Risk Management Project.

In their letter, Sens. Rubio and Scott said: "... we request that all proposed and ongoing projects in Florida receive full and fair consideration of their value to local communities, our state, and our nation."

Williamson was pleased with the results of the trip, but he's not celebrating yet.

"Until they say 'yes' " he said. "But, it's a step forward. Persistence and patience I always say ... and the more important one is patience."

Key Biscayne's first priorities

So, what's next for Key Biscayne?

During Wednesday night's Council meeting, Williamson is expected to address the Village's comprehensive infrastructure stormwater upgrade plan to reduce flooding and strengthen the island's resilience to environmental threats, ranging from sea level rise, and increased storm frequency and severity, to severe heat and wind.

The detailed Capital Implementation Program to construct the necessary infrastructure involves four parts:

– Performing immediate flood control and mitigation by reconstructing 100 catch basins and 1.5 miles of roadway across five high-flooding areas. Construction is expected to commence in May. Estimate: $1 million.

– Designing the K-8 school stormwater system upgrade plan to offset typical flooding in that vicinity. The 30% design should be in place by May 30. Estimate: $279,610.

– Writing Florida Power and Light Co.'s cost estimate for under-grounding utilities in the K-8 area. That should be completed by April.

– Finalizing the scope of work needed to establish the "very detailed" integration and implementation plan for the next 15 years. That report will be completed this year.