Deadly Key Biscayne boat crash: Tragic night, and a miraculous rescue

Giselle Laspiur and her husband, Xavier Ruiz, helped rescue several people after the collision of two boats last weekend in Key Biscayne that left two dead – a father and son – Pablo Castro Díaz, 80, and his son, Osvaldo Castro, 42 - and several people injured and still recovering in area hospitals.

Several of the victims did not know how to swim. Miraculously, their lives were saved as they desperately floated in the water, some with children in their arms.

Gigi and Xavi Ruiz, Key Biscayne residents for 12 years, were in the area and responded quickly to the accident scene to participate in the rescue effort with a group of friends.

Days after the accident, Giselle remained moved by the miraculous rescue effort – grateful for what she calls "goddesses' ' who helped save several lives. Here is a brief account of her account of the scene as told to the Islander News:.

“We were sailing, and someone asked us to have a minute of silence. We liked the silence so much that we started to sail back in silence. Then, when we tried to pull out the anchor it was entangled. Something unusual that never happens. We spent 10 minutes trying to untangle it and when we did, one of the motors wouldn't start. The truth is that several things happened, I consider them ‘goddesses,’ that prevented us from leaving quickly.

“In the last curve that takes us directly to the marina, we began to hear some distant cries that said ‘We are dying,’ ‘We are drowning.’ Going with a single engine, and us in silence, was what allowed us to hear them. The sky was completely cloudy, dark. We approached the place. And we saw two people standing on a half-sunken ship shouting ‘Help, help’ at us. And we could see two women in the water. They screamed in Spanish, terrified.

“One trying to hold a child. In the middle of them, a body floating. ‘We don't know how to swim,’ they shouted. We couldn't believe that this was happening. It was a moment of shock, followed by desperate actions. We started throwing floaties at them while at the same time calling 911. We hadn't cut off the call as they were already rescuing them.

“They arrived right away with two boats and a helicopter. They acted very quickly… able to assist them and bring them closer to Crandon Marina, from where they were taken to hospitals; one of them by helicopter.

“There is a lot of pain in all this. I think of the two families who have gone through this misfortune. I send them all my love for these moments they are experiencing. I try to be very objective about what I saw, out of respect for the people involved in this accident.

“Apparently the ship that collided, which was larger, met the other that was coming from the wrong direction. I think this accident should help raise awareness. Boats represent a great danger, even more so at night.

“We must have everything necessary for an emergency, especially if we have people who cannot swim on the boat. That much pain serves for something.”