Death investigation and theft among recent Key Biscayne police activity

Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of April 24 to May 7.

These incidents were taken from the department’s logs.

April 24, 2023

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a disturbance. Officers contacted the complainant, who advised she is having an on-going issue with vehicles idling under her apartment. Officers contacted security and they advised it was an Amazon delivery driver. Officers documented the incident.

KBPD officers responded to the 600 block of Ocean Drive regarding a loud noise complaint from the beach. Officers circulated the area and did not observe any violation.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Fernwood Road regarding reports of a theft. Officers contacted the complainant, who advised a statute was taken from the front of her property. Officers documented the incident and issued a case card.

KBPD responded to Mercy hospital regarding a death investigation. KBFD had transported a male, who felt ill while riding his bicycle around the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard. The male lost consciousness en route to the hospital and passed away. Miami Dade Homicide was contacted and responded to the hospital. The next of kin was notified.

April 25, 2023

Officers contacted the complainant at the 200 block of East Enid Drive, who advised his tag had been stolen from his vehicle. Officers documented the incident and issued a case card.

Police responded to the 300 block of Pacific Road regarding stolen mail. Officers contacted the complainant, who advised their mail was delivered, but was not there. They suspect someone took their mail. No CCTV was available.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive regarding a bicycle theft. Officers contacted the complainant, and they advised their black Trek bicycle was stolen.

KBPD officers responded to West Mashta Drive & Harbor Drive regarding a found dog. On arrival, the owner was reunited with their dog. No further action was needed.

April 26, 2023

Officers completed a fraud report at the 50 block of Harbor Drive regarding an alleged call from FPL about disconnecting power. The complainant advised FPL and a police report was requested. A case card was issued.

KBPD responded to the 100 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding an accident between a vehicle and a juvenile on an electric bike. Officers contacted both parties and learned the vehicle did not see the electric bike, resulting in an accident. The juvenile did not sustain injuries. The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation.

Police officers responded to the 600 block of Ocean Drive regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers did not observe a violation. Officers did contact a group and advised them of the call.

April 27, 2023

Officers were contacted by security around the 300 block of Ocean Drive regarding a suspicious white sedan. Officers circulated the area and were unable to locate the vehicle.

KBPD officers completed a found property report at the 300 block of Buttonwood Drive for a set of car keys they found.

Officers responded to an accident at Crandon Boulevard & Harbor Drive. Officers contacted all involved parties and completed a report.

Police completed a bicycle theft report at the 700 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers were able to retrieve CCTV footage. Detectives will conduct a follow-up.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Harbor Drive regarding an accident. Officers contacted all involved parties and completed a report.

April 28, 2023

KBPD officers responded to the 100 block of Hampton Lane regarding a loud noise complaint. Officers circulated the area and did not observe any violation. Officers contacted the owner and advised them of the complaint.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Grand Bay Drive regarding an attempted theft of a golf cart. Officers contacted security, who advised they contacted a Hispanic male trying to take a golf cart. Upon contacting the male, he fled towards the beach area. Officers circulated the area but were unable to contact the male.

Police officers responded to the CVS, located at 726 Crandon Boulevard, regarding a theft in progress. Officers contacted store security, who advised two males had taken merchandise and fled the store prior to police arrival. Officers obtained surveillance footage and detectives will be conducting the follow-up.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding the theft of a golf cart. Officers contacted the victim, who advised she last saw her golf cart at 0815 in the morning. Officers issued a case card and contacted the detectives for follow-up.

KBPD officers located a lost dog at the 100 block of West McIntyre Street, and it was reunited with its owner at the station.

Officers responded to an accident at Crandon Boulevard & Harbor Drive. Officers contacted all involved parties and completed a report.

Police officers responded to Beach Park regarding a group of juveniles hanging out at the park. The juveniles were gone on arrival.

Officers responded to the 200 block West Enid Drive regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

April 29, 2023

KBPD officers responded to the 700 block of Harbor Drive regarding reports of a loud party. On arrival, the noise was clearly audible. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a civil citation.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

KBPD assisted MDPD at Crandon Marina with a migrant vessel. The US Coast Guard took custody of the vessel and its occupants.

While on patrol, officers observed an unoccupied vehicle with an open door around the 100 block of Reef Lane. Officers contacted the owner, and the vehicle was secured.

Officers responded to an audible alarm at the 600 block of South Mashta Dr.. Officers contacted the resident, who advised it was accidental.

Police officers responded to a loud noise complaint at Beach Park. On arrival, the park was empty.

KBPD responded to the 600 block of Glenridge Road regarding a golf cart on fire. On arrival, KBFD was on scene. The fire appeared to be electrical in nature.

Officers responded to the 400 block of West Matheson Drive regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

April 30, 2023

KBPD officers responded to the 300 block of Harbor Drive regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers contacted the homeowner and advised them of the ordinance.

Officers completed a property damage report for a broken speaker on a golf cart at the 400 block of Crandon Boulevard.

Police officers responded to the 100 block of Hampton Lane regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers contacted the homeowner and advised them of the complaint.

May 1, 2023

Officers responded to Crandon Boulevard & Knollwood Drive regarding an accident involving a pedestrian. Officers learned a delivery truck was travelling on Knollwood when it attempted to make a right turn. As the turn was being attempted, the vehicle struck a pedestrian causing no injuries. After this occurred, the pedestrian is seen on video striking the driver of the truck. The pedestrian was taken into custody and transported to TGK Jail. The driver of the truck was issued a citation.

KBPD officers responded to an audible alarm at the 900 block of Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the resident, who advised it was accidental.

Police completed a theft report for a stolen cell phone at the 700 block of Woodcrest Road.

May 2, 2023

Police officers responded to a suspicious incident at the 700 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the male who called. He wanted the incident documented, but also stated everything was in order.

May 3, 2023

Officers completed a property damage report at the 30 block of Crandon Boulevard. The complainant advised while driving their windshield was struck by a cable cord, causing it to crack the windshield.

KBPD officers completed a theft report for a bicycle taken at the 900 block of Crandon Boulevard.

Police responded to the 700 block of Woodcrest Road regarding a group of juveniles knocking on doors and running away. Officers circulated the area and were unable to locate anyone.

May 4, 2023

While on patrol, officers contacted three males inside of Beach Park, who did not have a FOB. Officers checked all three males and issued a trespass warning. The males were not residents of Key Biscayne.

While on patrol overnight, officers discovered an open door at the 700 block of North Mashta Drive. Officers contacted the owner, who advised it was left open accidentally.

KBPD detectives discovered a subject who committed several burglaries, grand thefts (bicycles/golf carts, vandalisms, and dealing in stolen property) around the 100 block of Crandon Boulevard & 400 block of Grand Bay Drive. Information was learned the subject was in the City of Hialeah. KBPD, with the assistance of Hialeah PD, apprehended the subject and he was charged accordingly.

Officers responded to a disturbance at the Donut Gallery, located at 95 Harbor Drive. Officers learned a group of individuals were involved in a dispute over which private school was better. The disturbance went outside, and one party claimed the other party pushed them. Neither party desired prosecution. The incident was documented.

Police officers completed a found property report for a wallet located inside of the Village Green. The wallet and its contents were placed into evidence.

May 5, 2023

Officers responded to the 300 block of West Heather Drive regarding reports of a suspicious vehicle. Officers circulated the area and were unable to locate the vehicle.

KBPD officers completed a found property report at the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard for a wallet located inside of the park. The wallet and its contents were placed into evidence.

Officers responded to juveniles causing a disturbance inside of CVS, located at 726 Crandon Boulevard. The juveniles were gone on arrival.

Police responded to an accident at the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive. Officers contacted both parties and completed the investigation.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Sunrise Drive regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers circulated the area, and no violations were heard.

May 6, 2023

Police officers responded to the 500 block of Sabal Palm Drive regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a verbal warning.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers circulated the area, and no violations were heard.

While conducting a check of the beach, officers discovered a dog on the beach. The dog owner was issued a written warning.

The complainant at the 100 block of Sunrise Drive called police regarding her vehicle being stolen. The complainant advised she let a friend borrow her car and it has not been returned. Officers documented the incident.

KBPD officers responded to an accident at the 100 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted both parties and completed the investigation.

While on patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop at the 300 block of Crandon Boulevard for failure to yield right of way. Officers contacted the driver, and the driver advised they did not have a license. A records check confirmed the driver's license was suspended. The driver was taken into custody and taken to TGK Jail.

May 7, 2023

Officers responded to the 400 block of Hampton Lane regarding reports of loud noise and music. Upon arrival, the noise was clearly audible. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

Police responded to the 100 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding reports of loud noise. Upon arrival, the noise was clearly audible. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

KBPD responded to the 3200 block of Rickenbacker Causeway to assist MDPD and the City of Miami with a cyclist accident.

KBPD responded to Crandon Boulevard & Sonesta Drive regarding a traffic crash involving a cyclist. The cyclist was transported to Mercy Hospital for treatment and a traffic crash investigation was completed.

To read the last Key Biscayne Police Blotter, click here.