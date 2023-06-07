Debbie Roa, St. Christopher’s legendary teacher and administrator, retiring with nothing but love in her heart

Debbie Roa has been a part of the St. Christopher’s-by-the Sea community since 1978. She taught for 36 years and served as director of Preschool and Head of School for nine. Now, after 45 years, she is retiring.

“There’s a season for everything,” said Roa, 74. “The school is in a good place. We have 163 students. I’m leaving it under the leadership of wonderful teachers, beautiful families, and students who love to learn.”

Roa earned her BA in Psychology in Mexico before moving to Key Biscayne with her husband, Carlos Aurelio, in 1976. She studied at the Montessori Teacher Training Institute in Miami, eventually getting a Master’s in Montessori Elementary Education at Barry University in 2008.

Then she decided to do her internship at St. Christopher’s-By-the-Sea Episcopal Montessori School. “That’s where it all began!”

“I belong to this community,” Roa said. “I got to know many wonderful Key Biscayne families. Some (who) were my students now have children of their own and have brought them back to St. Christopher’s. That’s very nice to see.”

Olga Pereira’s children were students of Roa’s. Now Pereira is also a teacher at St. Christopher’s. She said Roa is a “huge part of why our school is what it is today.”

“Her dedication and perseverance has been admirable,” Pereira said. “She strives for excellence in all areas involving the students and teachers. Although there were some challenges along the way, she met each one with grace, patience, and understanding.”

Recalling her time as a St. Christopher’s teacher, Preschool Director, interim, and then permanent Head of School, Roa said, “Every day was different. The [Montessori] method follows the child, so it’s very exciting. I’ve never known what to expect.”

Christy Ponce de León, school Admissions Director, taught alongside Roa for years before working in the administration with her. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Debbie in many capacities. We’ve laughed, cried, celebrated, and have had countless memories together, and she will be missed.”

Roa says she will especially miss the “interactions with the children and being around people who love what they do, like I do.”

Roa is filled with love as she speaks about St. Christopher’s. “I love teaching, and I love the children,” she said. “I love the joy that they feel when they learn. Seeing that and being a part of that is amazing.”

Facing retirement is a “bittersweet” moment, she said. But after 45 years at the same school, she is excited to rediscover herself. She plans to visit her daughter Denise in California and spend more time with her sons, John and Chris. In her new free time, Roa says she wants to dance more, travel with her husband, cook, and arrange flowers.

“Who am I outside of St. Christopher’s? It’s exciting. A little bit scary!”