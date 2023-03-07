Debbie Wanninkhof adds children’s book author to her resume as nurturing Mom, teacher and longtime Key resident,

“‘If I Could… ’ expresses the magical wishes of a loving adult for a precious child. This quiet time story captures a child’s sense of wonder and delight.”

Few words could more succinctly capture the essence of Debbie Wanninkhof’s first children’s book, “If I Could… Magical wishes for a child,” than those found on the book’s back cover.

Available through Eifrig Publishing, the book runs less than 200 words. But the universal notion of nurturing familial love depicted within transcends its length and pages.

Despite being a children’s book, Wanninkhof said it is meant to bring a sense of peace to individuals of all ages. “My book is written for children ages 2-8, but is for everyone ages 2-108!” the Key Biscayne resident enthused.

Achieving “published author” status, a dream Wanniklhof’s has held for nine years, now allows her to more widely share her positive spirit.

“My writing journey has been a trail of persistence and hard, yet fun and rewarding, work,” said Wanninkhof. “I’m very excited that I am now a published author!”

Describing the book, Wanninkhof’s writer friend, Victoria Montanaro Garske, wrote, “With beautiful alliteration and magical imagery, Debbie Wanninkhof’s ‘If I Could…’ is a story of love that bestows wishes from the heart, playfully woven together with honest and tender prose.”

Wanninkhof was a teacher who worked in the primary classroom (ages 3-6) at La Prima Casa Montessori School for several years. She said she loves the age group, as the children exude honesty, openness and benevolence. Her book speaks to those qualities.

Inspiration for the book came via a text from a friend, Janet Thomas, which read: “If I could, I would send you a field of sunflowers.” Sunflowers, the favorite flower of her two children, served as an emotional catalyst for her as she conceptualized her idea into a first draft.

Wanninkhof credits her kids for teaching her the “true magic” of love. The book is dedicated to her son Patrick, her daughter Suzette, and her husband Rik.

Wanninkhof’s ability to tap into the nurturing spirit shared by all parents and caregivers is evident in lines such as: “If I could…I would give you a field of sparkling sunflowers to smile on you all day.” and “If I could…I would give you a radiant rainbow to ride towards your dreams.”

At 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, Wanninkhof will be at the Community Center for her book’s official launch. She will be joined by her illustrator, Mauro Magellan.

In addition to her family, her illustrator, and her inspirational friend Janet Thomas, Wanninkhof expressed appreciation of the support she received from her mentor, Ruth Vander Zee, friends Silvia Lopez and Marta Magellan, her tech guide Jenna, and her critique groups.

Additionally, at noon on March 16, illustrator Magellan and his sister Marta will offer a presentation on the books they have collaborated on. It will be during an ASK Lunch & Learn program for Key seniors. Register at the Community Center’s front desk.