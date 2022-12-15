Police make major drug arrest

Key Biscayne Police made a major drug arrest of a local resident last weekend, taking a cache of dangerous weapons and drugs off the street in the process.

Police Chief Charles Press said work on the case continues. “I’m so proud of the work that was done. We have more work to do, but we feel this was a huge win for safeguarding our kids on Key Biscayne. We continue to do our due diligence to protect the community.”

Press said some of the information that led to the arrest was received on an anonymous tip line he set up to gather information about narcotics activity on the Key.

Police recovered numerous weapons from the suspect: three assault rifles, three semi-automatic weapons, a handgun, a large cache of ammunition and magazines for the assault weapons.

They also seized $75,000 in cash and several pounds of marijuana, several ounces of cocaine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, PCP, Flakka, methamphetamine, and other unknown narcotics.

Plane crashes on golf course

Employee of the Year puts Key Biscayne residents first

On her first day of work on Key Biscayne, Mariana Dominguez-Hardie brought along a special sidekick: her 3-month-old daughter, Emma.

A lot has changed since then – Emma is now a middle-schooler, and the Village has grown by leaps and bounds as well – but one thing hasn’t: Dominguez-Hardie’s commitment to giving back to her hometown a Senior Executive Assistant to the Director of Public Works.

That dedication earned her Employee of the Year honors for 2015. “She goes out of her way to help residents,” said Building, Zoning and Planning / Public Works Director Jud Kurlancheek. “Being a Village resident, she knows an awful lot of people, and that helps her give a personal touch to her work.”

For Dominguez-Hardie, it’s the best part of the job: “I get to give back to Key Biscayne all that I have reaped for the past 29 years as a resident,” she said. “It is magical.”

Lions Club Holiday Party

Parking study: Village is at least 105 spaces short

A parking study shows the Village is at least 100 parking spaces short around the Civic Center Complex, and also reveals part of the problem is residents’ refusal to walk any more than necessary to get where they are going.

Consultant Joe Corradino from the Corradino Group, presented his findings from the $9,000 study at a Village Council meeting. The study was requested by the Village Council as it discusses construction of an above-ground parking deck or underground garage, a free public transportation service that would let residents request rides on-demand, and other options to ease parking shortages.

The study found that, depending on how you look at it, the Village needs 105-124 spaces to meet current and future demand.

Corradino said the study also provides insight into some of the habits tied to the shortage: “There is a tremendous desire not to walk at all. People are driving as close to the destination as possible and they’re driving past a bunch of empty parking spaces.”

Vice Mayor Frank Caplan said, “We have to change that.”

Local dentist honored

Drug use spike on Key

As they listened to the emergency dispatches, reviewed the reports and studied the data, Key Biscayne Fire-rescue Chief Eric Lang and Police Chief Charles Press couldn’t escape a troubling conclusion:

Key Biscayne has a drug problem, and it’s costing local young people their futures.

“We started picking up on some calls coming across the radio; in reports. It’s kids in their teens to early 20’s and we’re picking them up unconscious, not breathing, in cardiac arrest. It was enough to get my attention and start having the discussion,” Lang said.

While Lang and Press are careful to avoid a “sky is falling” mentality, they said the trend is at a point where they need to reach out to the public: they’ve seen calls for drug-and-alcohol-related incidents go up 200 percent this year.

