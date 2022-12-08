December of 1992 saw Planning Agency facing plummeting attendance at master plan meetings, and settlement reached over tennis stadium

Master plan attendance dwindles; charette suggested as solution

Concerned with plummeting public turnout to master plan meetings, the Local Planning Agency is looking into hosting a charette to generate interest in land use planning for the key.

The land use plan, which will address future zoning and determine the amount of development permitted on the Key, is one of the more crucial elements of the master plan. It is expected to be at the top of the agenda for the Jan. 5 meeting and the LPA members are worried that Key residents will not show up to voice their opinions.

Although some 50 people turned out for the LPA’s first master plan meeting in October, the numbers dwindled at follow up -up meetings. About a dozen residents attended the last LPA meeting Dec. 15. Where are they? Asked LPA member Mort Fried referring to the people who attended the first meeting.

A charette, a popular format for public discussion of community issues, employs a multi-media approach and a rapid exchange of ideas from experts and the public. It typically lasts two to four days.

“I think that it is very important that if we do it… that it has to be done right,” said LPA member Cliff Brody. “It has to have an outreach to it, to somehow get the people who have a lot to say and have important things to say but somehow don’t show up.”

Fortune International Day

Fortune IMG_0838.jpg

From Left, Gerri O’Hara, manager of Fortune’s Key Biscayne offices, Edgardo Defortuna, principal broker; and Kim Haug assistant manager.

Miami Mayor Xavier Suarez proclaimed Monday, Dec 21, as Fortune International Realty Day at the company’s holiday party. About 200 people attended the event, including realtor-associates from Fortune’s offices at the Square and The Galeria.

It’s over; stadium issue settled

The fat lady was singing loud and clear in Cambridge’s Harvard Square last week.

After four years of legal battles, Dade County and the Matheson family reached a negotiated settlement in the question of development in Crandon Park.

The big winner was the Lipton Championships, which at last will have a permanent home in a 14,000 seat stadium, with 7,500 permanent and 6,500 temporary seats.

Losers of the negotiations are the leaseholders of Sundays, the dive show, marina and charter boats, and the Links at Key Biscayne clubhouse. Under the terms of the settlement, these facilities will not be able to expand more than their present size and location.

The county agreed to shield the stadium from Crandon Boulevard and the beach with vegetation.

To assure that screening vegetation is installed, the county must deposit all revenue from the 1993 tournament, no less than $500,000, in an escrow account. These sums will be used to pay landscaping contractors.

The only name that can be affixed to the stadium must derive from the name of an animal or plant native to the park.

Under the terms of the agreement, no gambling or overnight accommodations would be permitted in the park.

Betty Carroll’s farewell luau

Carroll retires IMG_0842.jpg

Serenading KBES’s former principal Betty Carroll were several of her teachers. From left, Sharon Lee, Willie Mae Robinson, Ana Rasco, Bobbie Savage, Leonda Bussell, Vivin Collongette and Pam Burt.

Betty Carroll, retired from Key Biscayne Elementary School after 10-years as principal, was honored with a retirement luau party at the International Tennis Center.

Highlights of the gathering included a singing “roast” by KBES teachers and a hula dance routine by some community pillars who sportingly donned grass skirts and bare chests in Betty’s honor.

Betty, who was also presented two airline tickets to anywhere, a lime tree from the Chamber of Commerce, and a special Islander News front page highlighting her tenure at KBES, kept her composure throughout the evening.

“I’m really going to miss the teachers and students,” she said. “Key Biscayne people are special, not only the parents but the residents as well.”

Soccer program in the news

Sergio IMG_0840.jpg

Sergio Sardiñas was one of the many participants in the KBAC’s 1992 soccer program.

Anglers raise money for cystic fibrosis

vernon fishing IMG_0819.jpg

Although they didn’t win, Harry Vernon and Liz Eisenhour enjoyed themselves during the Baybone Fishing Tournament.

Joe Accordino of New Jersey became the grand champion of the Zebco Motorguide Baybone Celebrity Fishing Tournament.

The tournament, in its second year, took place in Biscayne Bay as anglers spent two days fishing for bonefish and permit. The event benefits the research for the cure of cystic fibrosis.

Santa arrives!

tree lighting IMG_0807.jpg

Susie Pennell and Natasha Wallin were accompanied by Champers at the Sunday Christmas tree lighting.

Santa Claus came to town on a fire engine Sunday night, sirens blowing and eager children running alongside. It was the annual Christmas tree lighting event, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce and Key Biscayne Shopping Center. While children and adults alike filled up on hot dogs and sodas compliments of Winn Dixie and popcorn from the Key Biscayne Bank machine, the elementary school chorus provided a selection of holiday favorites.

Over 100 children stood in line to have their photos taken with Santa.

Safe to swim

swim IMG_0802.jpg

Because the water was probably too cold for most of us last weekend, it made no difference that Key Biscayne beaches were closed as a result of a possible sewage contamination. With the weather expected to be warmer this weekend, beachgoers can be assured that the health advisory was lifted Tuesday morning.

