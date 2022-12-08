Master plan attendance dwindles; charette suggested as solution

Concerned with plummeting public turnout to master plan meetings, the Local Planning Agency is looking into hosting a charette to generate interest in land use planning for the key.

The land use plan, which will address future zoning and determine the amount of development permitted on the Key, is one of the more crucial elements of the master plan. It is expected to be at the top of the agenda for the Jan. 5 meeting and the LPA members are worried that Key residents will not show up to voice their opinions.

Although some 50 people turned out for the LPA’s first master plan meeting in October, the numbers dwindled at follow up -up meetings. About a dozen residents attended the last LPA meeting Dec. 15. Where are they? Asked LPA member Mort Fried referring to the people who attended the first meeting.

A charette, a popular format for public discussion of community issues, employs a multi-media approach and a rapid exchange of ideas from experts and the public. It typically lasts two to four days.

“I think that it is very important that if we do it… that it has to be done right,” said LPA member Cliff Brody. “It has to have an outreach to it, to somehow get the people who have a lot to say and have important things to say but somehow don’t show up.”

Fortune International Day

Miami Mayor Xavier Suarez proclaimed Monday, Dec 21, as Fortune International Realty Day at the company’s holiday party. About 200 people attended the event, including realtor-associates from Fortune’s offices at the Square and The Galeria.

It’s over; stadium issue settled

The fat lady was singing loud and clear in Cambridge’s Harvard Square last week.

After four years of legal battles, Dade County and the Matheson family reached a negotiated settlement in the question of development in Crandon Park.

The big winner was the Lipton Championships, which at last will have a permanent home in a 14,000 seat stadium, with 7,500 permanent and 6,500 temporary seats.

Losers of the negotiations are the leaseholders of Sundays, the dive show, marina and charter boats, and the Links at Key Biscayne clubhouse. Under the terms of the settlement, these facilities will not be able to expand more than their present size and location.

The county agreed to shield the stadium from Crandon Boulevard and the beach with vegetation.

To assure that screening vegetation is installed, the county must deposit all revenue from the 1993 tournament, no less than $500,000, in an escrow account. These sums will be used to pay landscaping contractors.

The only name that can be affixed to the stadium must derive from the name of an animal or plant native to the park.

Under the terms of the agreement, no gambling or overnight accommodations would be permitted in the park.

Betty Carroll’s farewell luau

Betty Carroll, retired from Key Biscayne Elementary School after 10-years as principal, was honored with a retirement luau party at the International Tennis Center.

Highlights of the gathering included a singing “roast” by KBES teachers and a hula dance routine by some community pillars who sportingly donned grass skirts and bare chests in Betty’s honor.

Betty, who was also presented two airline tickets to anywhere, a lime tree from the Chamber of Commerce, and a special Islander News front page highlighting her tenure at KBES, kept her composure throughout the evening.

“I’m really going to miss the teachers and students,” she said. “Key Biscayne people are special, not only the parents but the residents as well.”

Soccer program in the news

Anglers raise money for cystic fibrosis

Joe Accordino of New Jersey became the grand champion of the Zebco Motorguide Baybone Celebrity Fishing Tournament.

The tournament, in its second year, took place in Biscayne Bay as anglers spent two days fishing for bonefish and permit. The event benefits the research for the cure of cystic fibrosis.

Santa arrives!

Santa Claus came to town on a fire engine Sunday night, sirens blowing and eager children running alongside. It was the annual Christmas tree lighting event, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce and Key Biscayne Shopping Center. While children and adults alike filled up on hot dogs and sodas compliments of Winn Dixie and popcorn from the Key Biscayne Bank machine, the elementary school chorus provided a selection of holiday favorites.

Over 100 children stood in line to have their photos taken with Santa.

Safe to swim

