Delta variant causing disruption to island’s back to school routine

Just when everyone thought progress was being made getting the covid virus under control with vaccination rates going up, the delta variant raised its ugly head. Statistics on the number of new cases are skyrocketing across the state, and south Florida is a hot spot.

For the students of Key Biscayne returning to school after summer holidays, things will seem much the same as last year at the onset of the pandemic. However, for the students who were homeschooled last year and are returning now to brick and mortar classes, the covid protocols will all be new.

Following the recommendations from the District's Public Health and Medical Experts Task Force meeting last week, the M-DCPS has set stringent guidelines regarding safety protocols for the 2021-2022 school year.

Yes, masks are mandatory in all Miami-Dade County public schools, but it also involves many safety protocols: hand sanitizer stations, outdoors being utilized for meals and lectures, and air handling systems updated and maintained at the highest possible levels to promote fresh air in the classrooms.

At KBKB principal Michelle Coto stated that they “will follow whatever policies, guidelines and procedures Miami-Dade County Public Schools decides.”

Dr. Cadian Collman-Perez, the new principal at MAST Academy said safety procedures at MAST will be very similar to last year, since they will be continuing to follow the M-DCPS protocols.

“The past year and a half has taught us that it literally takes a village exercising compassion, flexibility, and grace to make the impossible possible,” shared Collman-Perez.

A senior at MAST Academy, Esther Abraham, shared that she was “very comfortable wearing a mask and with the protocols at my school.” She added, “There is only so much the administration can do...I am not comfortable quarantining for 10 days if someone is exposed to COVID, which is why we must all take every precaution.”

One of Esther’s classmates at MAST, Jonathan Mendez, said he is comfortable with the idea of wearing masks now that the delta variant is spiking, however he hopes the policy is flexible enough that whenever the cases go down masks will become optional again.

Mendez added, “The protocols in school do make me feel safe, and I really do not want to go online. The best part of school is the social setting, and without that you are left with just work”

The Miami-Dade County Public School guidelines are:

Facial coverings are mandatory for all students, employees, volunteers, and visitors. Students and employees may receive an accommodation for a medically documented need.

Maximum physical distancing will be observed in classrooms, school buses, and cafeterias. Non-traditional, and alternate seating areas such as outdoor areas will be utilized when possible.

Heightened cleaning and sanitization protocols will continue to be implemented on school buses, campuses and District offices.

Personal hygiene behavior, including frequent hand washing and use of hand sanitizing stations which are provided on campus and in classrooms, will be encouraged, with instruction suggested for returning students who were homeschooled last year.

Improved environmental technology will be implemented in school sites, including enhanced air filtration purifiers, ionization systems, and upgraded A/C units.

Circulation of outdoor fresh air into school buildings will be maximized.

HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems will be run at maximum outside airflow for two hours before school and after school buildings are occupied.

All schools will have a health screening area.

The quarantine process will focus on individuals directly impacted by a potential exposure through the consistent maintenance and monitoring of seating charts. This will avoid having to quarantine entire classes or departments, to the extent possible.

Current quarantine protocols require isolation for 10 days, regardless of COVID-19 test results.

There are different quarantine protocols for vaccinated students and staff versus unvaccinated.

Visitor access to schools will be limited.

M-DCPS will continue to encourage eligible students and employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and work with community partners to provide vaccination opportunities.

The District will monitor local conditions on an on-going basis to reevaluate, and possibly adjust its current COVID-19 protocols.

For the most up to date information, you can download the Dadeschools Mobile App, or follow them on Twitter @mdcps and @miamisup, on Instagram @miamischools and @miamisup, and on Facebook at MiamiSchools and AlbertoCarvalho.