Drivers leaving the island should use extra caution this morning as the National Weather Service in Miami has issued a dense fog advisory for Tuesday, creating hazardous driving conditions due to quarter mile or less visibility in dense fog.

The advisory went into effect at 5:46 a.m.

NWS posted on Twitter that dense fog has steadily developed over inland and metropolitan portions of Miami-Dade County, thus triggering the advisory.

