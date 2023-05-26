Derek Duzoglou, founder of D Squared Engineering, named to U. of Miami engineering college advisory board

Derek Duzoglou, a long time island resident, founder of D Squared Engineering and martial arts sensei, was recently named to the University of Miami, College of Engineering Industrial Advisory Board.

D Squared, which focuses in part on sustainability innovation, has helped the Village of Key Biscayne develop customized solutions for waste management, energy conservation and green building,

The appointment came during the college’s annual Senior Design Expo, which showcased over 40 teams from disciplines ranging from mechanical and electrical engineering to architectural and biomedical engineering.

The 16-member board’s primary purpose is to address issues ranging from student admissions to post-grad employment. It also identifies opportunities for industry collaboration and commercialization of academic activities.

During the Expo, undergraduate students showcased their innovative projects addressing real-world challenges.

Duzoglou said he is “honored and proud to be part of the Industrial Advisory Board,” adding that he looks forward “to what the future has to bring for this amazing group of ‘Canes!”

Duzoglou, who attended St. Agnes Academy, is also the head instructor in the family’s martial arts school: RDCA MMA Academy of Martial Arts. The dojo was founded more than 25 years ago by Derek’s father, Sensei Robert Duzoglou.

For more information about the College of Engineering, click here.

For the martial arts academy, click here.