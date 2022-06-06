DeSantis nixes $600,000 Crandon Boulevard safety improvements from state budget

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis kicked Crandon Boulevard safety improvements to the curb, stamping a $600,000 veto for vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle enhancements in the highest-traffic area of Key Biscayne.

"We're disappointed," Village Manager Steve Williamson told Islander News. "It's an important project for the Village."

The veto by Gov. DeSantis was just a fraction of $3.13 billion in deletions from the $109.9 billion budget that becomes available July 1.

Projects on Crandon, such as a right-hand turn lane extender, eliminating unnecessary signage, and evaluating crosswalks already have gotten underway with possible overall design plans ready for bids.

"This was truly a shovel-ready project," Williamson said, noting that bicycle and pedestrian safety is equally important in the equation, as is finding ways to alleviate traffic congestion.

"Now, we'll be looking at options," he added, and will be reaching out to legislators and lobbyists for potential federal, or grant, funding.

"We'll still be moving forward, but we'll see how much we can do now (with the current money available)."

Two bicycle riders were struck and killed three weeks ago on the Rickenbacker Causeway, and there have been numerous other reports of close calls, minor accidents and "road rage" incidents involving cyclists and drivers. Since then, the speed limit has been dropped, and patrol presence and ticketing have increased.

Just last week, Rickenbacker stakeholders, including Williamson and Village Mayor Mike Davey attended a county meeting at Vizcaya Village to outline priorities and solutions specifically aimed at cyclists, pedestrians and vehicles, part of the grand scope of causeway improvements that have been suggested.

Altogether for the state budget, DeSantis cut tens of millions of dollars in road projects.

He also vetoed $35 million for a potential spring training stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays in Pasco County.

He did, however, help fund increases for public schools, particularly K-8 schools, where, reportedly, nearly $400 more would be attributed to the schools for each student.

“You see the big surplus, you see the tax cuts, you see the record number of line-item vetoes, you see a budget that is much more fiscally responsible than our competing states,” DeSantis told reporters. “And yet, even with all of that, this budget has the highest amount of per-student funding for K-12 schools in the history of the state of Florida.”

Per-student spending in public schools will be up $385 to $8,143, and $800 million will go toward boosting the minimum salaries of teachers to $47,500 a year.

Also in the budget package is $20 million earmarked for Biscayne Bay and several other environmental causes that will benefit residents and the tourism industry.

DeSantis fell short of approving a plan by GOP lawmakers aimed at punishing local school districts that imposed mask mandates during the fall, such as Miami-Dade Public Schools. The governor noted that schools should not be penalized for a decision made by district-level employees.

Other environment-related inclusions in the budget:

- $500 million for Everglades restoration

- $286 million for local water projects

- $75 million for the state’s natural springs

- $68 million for wastewater and stormwater projects in the Indian River Lagoon, Springs Coast Watershed, and the Caloosahatchee and Peace River basins.

Among the large-scale vetoes were $650 million for a new 4,500-bed prison; $195 million for construction of a prison hospital; $50 million for construction of a courthouse for the new 6th District Court of Appeal; and $31.3 million for two airplanes that would have transported state leaders.

In 2021, DeSantis slashed $1.5 billion in proposed spending.