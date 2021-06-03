DeSantis signs bill protecting Biscayne Bay -- prohibits effluent discharge and creates commission to oversee improvements

Standing in the shade with peaceful ripples of water behind him, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a bill to further protect Biscayne Bay and its surrounding environment.

“This is the largest estuary in the state of Florida,” said DeSantis, speaking at the Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park. “This is an international destination serving 3 million residents and 16 million visitors annually, contains the largest passenger port in the world, it’s an international sailing destination, and residents and visitors alike benefit from its ecological and recreational importance.”

With that in mind, DeSantis signed HB 1177, “which provides increased protections and directs additional financial resources to Biscayne Bay.”

The bill calls for a commission dedicated specifically to the Biscayne Bay region, which will act as a “state oversight” to Miami-Dade County’s existing commission, said Rep. Sen. Ileana Garcia, who represents South Florida’s District 37. The new commission will review existing plans and projects, and devise a strategic plan to move forward “in a unified approach,” Garcia added.

“This builds on the momentum of the $20 million allocated in December of 2020 (to help clean the Bay),” DeSantis said. “And the budget I signed just yesterday contains an additional $20 million in state funding for Biscayne Bay protection. We’re excited about the momentum that we have ... we want to be able to continue doing it.”

Earlier in the day, DeSantis was at the Python Challenge in the Everglades, a project that set a record in 2020 for python removal, about a 30-40 percent increase from 2019.

“This (protecting Biscayne Bay) is part of a larger string of successes we’ve had ... protecting water resources, improving water quality, and Everglades restoration,” DeSantis said.

He said the Legislature “has bought into the need for doing this,” pointing to the $415 million allocated for Everglades restoration projects and over $700 million for overall water quality projects, including the Everglades.

“It’s more than I called for in January,” said DeSantis, heaping praise on Sen. Garcia, who led the Biscayne Bay effort in the Legislature.

She did make one important announcement at Thursday’s bill signing.

“From this day on, sewage disposal facilities will be prohibited from discharging any effluent into the bay or its tributaries without providing the advance wastewater treatment that serves to stem the continued nutrient pollution that is choking our watershed,” said Garcia, noting that everyone is looking forward to a “healthier bay.”

Noah Valenstein, Secretary for Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection, thanked the governor for his efforts toward resiliency projects that includes coral, septic and stormwater, to name a few.

“You can’t ask for a better backdrop than Biscayne Bay,” said Valenstein, who is resigning his post effective June 4. “It is the resource that brings people to Florida from around the world ... it creates that vista, the recreational opportunities, the economic impact, and it shows how intertwined our environment and our economy and our way of life is here In Florida.”

Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey was not at the ceremony, although he has shown plenty of support for resiliency projects on the island, primarily by hiring Dr. Roland Samimy last spring as the Chief Resilience and Sustainability Officer of the Village.

“If people want to come in and help, we obviously would welcome any support we can get,” DeSantis said.

For the text of the entire bill, click here.