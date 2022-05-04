A proposed project to upgrade the boat ramp and parking lot near Virginia Key’s Miami Marine Stadium – meant to accommodate up to 90 boats and trailers – recently drew opposition from two local groups who suggested the project would cause more traffic on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

The Virginia Key Beach Advisory Board and Dade Heritage Trust have asked the City of Miami to kill the boat ramp proposal because the additional cars and trailers will threaten motorists and bicyclists safety.

Another serious concern is the impact of large watercraft and speedboats in an area popular with both wildlife and non-motorized rowing boats.

There have already been reports of rowing students from Gulliver Prep and other clubs being harassed and threatened by people on jet skis in the area.

The Virginia Key Advisory Board meets monthly at Miami City Hall to give their recommendations for the renovations for Miami Marine Stadium and Virginia Key Beach.

The advisory board can only make suggestions. Miami City Commission has the final word on designs for the stadium, boat ramp and the exhibition center.

The city is proposing to build a park near the stadium and an exhibition center west of the historic Stadium. No plans are final at this point.

Joe Rasco, chair of the advisory committee and former mayor of Key Biscayne, said after its meeting last week the group opposes the boat ramp because of traffic and safety issues.

“It’s an inappropriate place to put it,” he said. “It conflicts with other non-motorized vehicles in the Basil. It’s a huge problem when you put large boats in the same area with rowing boats and we have enough problems with safety issues there.”

Advisory board members have repeatedly objected to the ramp. But the city is continuing to push for it.

Vinson Richter, president of Dade Heritage Trust (DHT) and an advisory board member, said the DHT was always against the boat ramp, but it did shift to support it when its purpose appeared to shift to for small boat shows and service boats to maintain the stadium.

“It made sense if it is needed for maintenance,” Richter said, adding that their support shifted again when the city developed plans for a ramp area to handle 90 boats and trailers.

The city was awarded a $1.2 million grant for the boat ramp, then the city chipped in about $2 million to complete the project.

All in all, he said, it will cost the city $100 million for the boat ramp, renovations to Miami Marine Stadium, the exhibition center and park.

Ritcher said the city has never performed traffic studies to determine the impact of the additional cars, trailers and boats on the Causeway or in the boat basin.

“The property should be studied and utilized in a sensitive way,” he said. “You shouldn't waste a square foot of it just because you got $1.2 million of free money to give up 25 percent of land of an area for a park for 90 boats and trailers. There are turtles and nesting birds (there)and it's the only area where rowing students and cancer survivors in paddle boats because it's calm water."

Richter said Key Biscayne residents should be concerned with the additional traffic and the safety of bike riders on the causeway.

Violette de Ayala, president of Miami Rowing Club, said the additional boat traffic, especially from high speed power boats, would escalate conflicts with the non-motorized boats.

“How frustrating it is,” she said.”It’s been going on for a while. The city keeps proposing it even though we ran into a lot of safety issues with people on jet skis threatening kids.”

Ayala said the Miami Marine Patrol blankets the area but more officers are needed to cover the entire Basil.

Repeated requests were made to interview City of Miami officials, but no one responded by press time.