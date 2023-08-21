Despite recent questions, Village administration doing excellent job with the Council leading us into the future

Those paying attention to the Village of Key Biscayne’s administration know that the current administration is one of the best our Village has ever fielded. With strong leadership, solid directors, and committed employees, they have continued to advance the positive agenda of our Village Council. There have been a few bumps in the road, but the people who we, the residents of Key Biscayne, have put in place are some of the best in the business.

Someone recently sent me a commentary from Islander News in which a former member of the Council lamented what she saw as a lack of transparency and information to our residents. When I finished reading it, I wondered what she was complaining about.

Regarding our budgeting process, the Village has never had a more transparent and accessible program. The Village’s ClearGov budget portal allows anyone to access the Village’s financial data in real-time. That means anyone can review the budget, expenditures, and vendor payments. Moreover, anyone can check the status of projects approved by the Council, including how they are financed and the expenditures toward completion.

The information is all available on the Village’s website.

As for the former councilmember’s lamentation that the Council had not received a line-item budget for the coming fiscal year at the budget workshop, I have never really understood why anyone would want Council to spend hours discussing postage and telephone bills when there are significant potential expenses that deserve their attention. The budget workshop is a time for the Council to prioritize projects and expenditures and ensure that the Village will have sufficient funds available to meet the needs and expectations of Village residents and stakeholders.

Another misinformed point in the commentary was that the Council was “put in a position” to “set the millage rate.” That is just straight-up incorrect. The Council has never set the millage rate at the budget workshop. The September budget meetings are when that happens.

The writer might be confused about the Council’s action of setting a cap on the millage rate – a number that the Council cannot exceed without unanimous agreement on the dias. This is done to send out a Truth in Millage (TRIM) Notice, which Florida law requires. Our Councils have, historically, generally always approved a final millage that is lower than what is in the TRIM Notice.

Finally, having spoken to staff and several Councilmembers, I know how involved this Council is in the budget process. They are working, even now, to ensure the needs and expectations of the Village are met in the most fiscally responsible manner possible. This Council is one of the strongest Councils we have fielded since incorporation. I am almost sorry not to be sitting on the dais with them. Almost.

We are not a perfect Village, and things have gone differently than we might have wanted them to. But I remain convinced that we have the best administrative team around, and they, working with our Council, are the right people to lead us into the future.

Michael Davey is an attorney and partner at the law firm of Granados Davey LLP. He is a former Mayor and Councilmember of the Village of Key Biscayne.