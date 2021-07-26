Details of ‘Project Z’ Rickenbacker plan remains sketchy as competing improvement plans sought by county

What’s the definitive plan for improvements to the Rickenbacker Causeway?

Apparently, no one knows for sure and no one’s talking, although a confidential, unsolicited proposal has been in the hands of county officials for five months.

But, residents can hear the latest — or at least offer ideas — during a Miami-Dade County virtual public meeting on Aug. 4 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. To participate in the virtual meeting, register here.

“(Without) a specific agenda, it doesn’t look like a very transparent process,” said Village of Key Biscayne Manager Steve Williamson. “They’re not presenting a plan, the way I understand it. What I would like them to do is present the plan. We know there’s a plan because there’s an unsolicited proposal out there.

“By now, I would think they could release the confidentiality, at least about what portions of the causeway it addresses, and that would make it much easier for our residents to understand. ... This (meeting) is just an opportunity to make comments.”

Williamson has been trying to reach top officials from the county’s Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces department, which oversees this project.

“They promised us (Village officials) a meeting before Aug. 4,” he said. “I don’t know what that is ... but it’s essential that we’re on top of this. It’s too important for the Village, and I take them for their word.”

On July 8, Miami-Dade County commissioners decided, at the behest of County Mayor Daniella Levine Cavato, to solicit a Request For Proposal (RFP) to offer other bidders a chance to compete against the plan -- a plan that virtually no one has seen, or knows what the cost will be, or who will pay for it.

That unsolicited proposal, called the “Plan Z Consortium” and presented March 3 to the county, includes improvements to the Venetian Causeway, as well as replacement of Bear Cut Bridge on the four-mile Rickenbacker Causeway and improvements to the West and William Powell bridges. Key components of the plan include safety for bicyclists, pedestrians and vehicles, and coastal resiliency improvements.

However, confidentiality regarding proprietary details also was part of the way this solicitation was presented -- to avoid competing contractors from simply copying ideas at a lower cost.

At least two commissioners, Rebeca Sosa and Joe Martinez, balked at moving forward without seeing the facts.

“If we don’t know the details, I don't know how we can approve it,” Sosa said.

Martinez was skeptical as well. “This is about making money,” he said of the public-private proposal.

Commissioner Javier D. Souto said because the Bill Baggs State Park is at the end of the scenic highway, “that bridge is a state problem.”

Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz also wanted to see more details up front — especially in future RFPs. But in this case, Diaz wanted to keep the proposal’s 180-day clock in play before a cessation is needed, thereby requiring the entire process -- vetting by county officials, building administrators and the financial department -- to start over.

The Aug. 4 meeting will be structured in two parts, with the Rickenbacker Causeway first, followed by the Venetian Causeway. That could be a harbinger of totally separate projects, which is what Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey addressed before commissioners at the July 8 meeting, saying the Rickenbacker pays for itself in tolls.

Tolls bring in dollars

Both causeways are traveled by more than 11 million vehicles, 500,000 cyclists and 250,000 pedestrians yearly, according to official reports. The Causeways Division of Miami-Dade Parks operates the toll plazas (Venetian is $3; Rickenbacker $2.25).

According to www.theinvadingsea.com, a 2018 county report showed that $12 million was generated in tolls, with 90% coming from leisure traffic. The report also said the bridge generates more than enough toll revenue to cover debts, with about $2 available for every $1 needed for debt payments in 2018.

The Invading Sea is a collaboration of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, The Miami Herald, Palm Beach Post and WLRN public media addressing the threat faced from sea-level rise.

The Fitch Ratings Agency report noted that, in 2019, revenue on the Rickenbacker was down 4% for the first eight months of 2019, attributing the decline to the loss of the Miami Open tennis tournament with a partial offset from the Ultra Music Festival. In 2022, the Miami Grand Prix returns with plans underway for a world-class car show and parade on Key Biscayne.

Fitch analysts say in the report that Rickenbacker generates about a $6 million annual surplus after obligations are met. Key Biscayne would get $365,000 in 2019, according to former Village Manager Andrea Agha.

Tolls had increased 50 cents on both causeways back in 2017, the same year the county reclaimed a parcel of land from Miami on the Rickenbacker to keep a plan alive for the causeway revamping, according to a report in The Miami Herald.

So, what’s the plan?

Protecting the causeways comes with a price, of course. The Fitch Report said Miami-Dade County in 2019 was planning to spend $2.5 million on a two-year analysis looking into the future of the bridges on the Rickenbacker system. The solicitation for the RFP comes with a price tag of no more than $500,000, and would come from toll revenue, county officials have stated.

The Plan Z Consortium consists of equity investor entity Partners Group (USA) Inc., and consulting entities Zyscovich Architects and J. Kardys Strategies LLC. It calls for “the design, build, finance, operation and maintenance of a proposed project that provides a solution for bicycle and pedestrian safety improvements, development and expansion of parkland and beachfront along the Rickenbacker Causeway, replacement of Bear Cut Bridge, and sea level rise coastal resiliency improvements, and maintenance of the Venetian Causeway.”

Partners Group is a private markets firm based in New York, investing billions of dollars in private equity, debt, real estate and infrastructure. J Kardys Strategies LLC is a Miami-based company founded by Jack Kardys, retired director of the Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces (PROS) department.

Bernard Zyscovich, an avid cyclist, architect, and urban planner, has done planning and design projects in Midtown Miami and Miami Beach.

According to reports, as early as 2012, Zyscovich was developing ideas to boost safety. In 2014, he pitched the original Plan Z, turning Rickenbacker into a cycling-friendly linear park with a road through it, but removing a traffic lane in each direction (narrowing from three lanes to two) and providing bicycle lanes buffered by vegetation. The Coral Gables Museum event showcased an exhibit, called “Plan Z: From Infrastructure to Open Space,” in which the public got a sneak peek.

A couple years later, according to reports, Zyscovich brought in “Plan Z 2.0” that featured an elevated cycle track that would connect the mainland to the causeway, bridge replacement and roadway elevation as well as a new 20-acre park on Virginia Key and even an observation deck for viewing the Miami skyline.

Connections to the Underline and Ludlam Trail multi-use path reportedly also have been part of the details.

The current, unsolicited proposal may — or may not — resemble either of those two plans, but it likely contains some aspects.

The Rickenbacker Causeway opened in 1947, financed with the sale of $5,785,000 Dade County, Florida Causeway revenue bonds. Since 2006, there have been at least four deaths attributed to cyclists getting struck by vehicles, and numerous near-misses.

A public hearing that had been set for July 15 on more immediate ideas to improve bicycle safety on the causeway, such as placing barriers between bicycle lanes and the far right traffic lane, or even repurposing a traffic lane, was postponed.

There also was no word yet from Commissioner Raquel A. Regalado, who said earlier this month she wanted to hold a forum with Key Biscayne residents on the subject.

Williamson would like to see the latest improvement plan serve as an access to recreation and tie it into Crandon Park and Hobe Beach -- to better protect cyclists who, like himself, enjoy the scenic views from the Rickenbacker.

“I ride my bike, but I’m not sure that makes me a cyclist,” said Williamson, laughing. “Let’s just say I do not wear Spandex ... at least not out in public.”