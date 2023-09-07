Disagreements over proposed budget and millage rate, plus a $43 million cocaine bust top news headlines from September 1998

Coke bust nets $43 million

Key Biscayne police and Drug Enforcement Agency agents seized cocaine on the Key with an estimated street value of $43 million.

Law enforcement officers were staking out at a home at 548 South Mashta Drive when they decided to follow a white Toyota Camry leaving the residence. A Key Biscayne patrol officer pulled over the car and arrested the driver, Rafael Fernandez, 28, for not having a valid tag. According to police, they discovered drug trafficking paraphernalia in Fernandez's car, including night vision goggles, a direction finder, and walkie-talkies, but no cocaine.

Law enforcement agents then drove back to the South Mashta Drive home and noticed a Lincoln Continental driving away from the house. Police began following the car, and a chase ensued. The Lincoln eluded police and was found abandoned later on the Key. Miami police brought a narcotics dog to check out the car, and DEA agents found an estimated 200 kilos of cocaine in the vehicle’s trunk.

Law enforcement officials then got a warrant to search the South Mashta Drive home. A few hours later, another 200 kilos of cocaine was discovered in one of the home's bedrooms.

Fernandez was charged with drug trafficking and was being held at the U.S. Federal Detention Center in Miami.

Miami Heat all-star Alonzo Mourning and Grand Bay developer Martin Z. Margulies have joined forces to rebuild and renovate the McLamore Children's Center. The announcement came on the heels of Mourning's "Zo's Summer Groove," a three-day fundraiser that included a reception at the Grand Bay.

Councilmembers spending Labor Day '98 reading the budget

On Tuesday, the Village Council will have its first hearing on the proposed budget for the upcoming year. While some Councilmembers were comfortable enough with their knowledge of the budget to discuss it, others will be spending their holiday weekend looking over it in great detail in order to familiarize themselves a little better.

According to Mayor John Festa, he has spent a few hours reviewing the budget and plans to ask a few questions during the hearing. For instance, the Mayor is curious as to why a higher cost is budgeted for extra manpower for building and zoning when he is unable to see an increase in income to offset the additional pay. “ So, I want to see numbers," Mayor Festa said.

Vice Mayor Mortimer Fried said he has yet to look over the budget with great detail, but he got no reaction, pointing out that he doesn't see anything unusual. It's the same budget as last year, according to Councilmember Gregory Han. "I have reviewed the budget. Generally I can say that I am pleased with it," Councilmember Michele Pandovan said. "I have asked the financial director for some more information, and I am going to propose some changes. I have already sat down and discussed some items. [The manager] added some expenses and I asked the reason why. For example, the Inter-Governmental Relations Assist, for me it was completely new."

The proposed 1999 budget is $11,625,316.

Déjà vu all over again for 98-99 Village budget

The budget hearings for the 1998-99 fiscal year were a virtual replay of last year as the Council narrowly voted to adopt the same 3.606 millage rate, which will mean a slight increase in property taxes for most Village residents. At the hearings September 1 and 8 in the Council Chambers, Mayor John Festa and Councilmembers Hugh O'Reilly and Michele Padovan repeated their efforts of last year by striving to cut out enough "budget dust" to allow the Village to go to the rollback rate.

Vice Mayor Mortimer Fried and Councilmembers Betty Sime, Gregory Han, and Martha Fernandez-Leon Broucek all indicated that they support a constant millage rate to keep reserves high and thus have readily available funds for the various capital improvement projects planned in the immediate or near future.

"When we get all of the infrastructure we need, I will go along with you and lead the way to a reduction in tax rate," Vice Mayor Fried told O’Reilly. But Councilmember O'Reilly didn't want to wait for a tax break and was outraged by the amount of Village reserves. "A gross total surplus of $7.3 million is going to indicate to the taxpayers that they're being overtaxed by approximately $1 million a year," O'Reilly figured.

The Village has become what we incorporated against, the idea that [the government] knows best what to do with your money." Councilmember Sime pointed out that incorporation has actually saved the taxpayers money over the years.

Students of all ages who attend Robert Duzoglou's Academy of Martial Arts performed a demonstration at the Key Biscayne library.

Beach access discussed

At the July 1 Council meeting, key condominium resident Greg Marks urged the Council not to limit access to the proposed beach park at the end of East Enid Drive because it might prevent local residents from walking on the beach in the early morning hours.

At the Aug. 25 Council meeting, Key Biscayne Beach Club manager Mike O' Brien urged the Council to limit access to the park because unlimited access over the years has caused various problems with litter, dogs and noisy late-night beach parties. At a continuation meeting in Sept. the Council took steps to satisfy both concerns by approving some sort of gate but also asking staff to study how local residents could be assured of beach access during hours when the park is closed.

Return to scene proves costly for Miami teens

A career criminal at the age of 14, hard to believe but true. Police arrested two juveniles, both 14, for bike theft Sunday night only five weeks after one of them was caught allegedly stealing a car on the Key. The one juvenile had not been to court for his arrest on July 18. Police say a day before he stole the car he was charged with criminal mischief for vandalizing another vehicle.

The second juvenile arrested Sunday was also 14. "I'm a little surprised they came out here so soon," said Village police deputy chief Cathy McElhaney.

