Divemaster: A guide for scuba adventure and safety

Divemasters are experienced scuba divers who serve as guides, mentors and leaders to other divers. The world-renowned Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) offers accreditation programs that include junior and adult divemaster programs. For anyone who is planning a diving adventure with safety and experience in mind, a divemaster is the best choice.

“Of course, being a Divemaster is a big responsibility, but it’s also a lot of fun,” Diver’s Paradise Managing Director Michael Casey said. “If you love meeting new people, traveling to new places, become a Diver’s Paradise Divemaster.”

Diver’s Paradise of Key Biscayne is a 40-year-old dive center with a fully stocked dive shop and a knowledgeable, multi-lingual staff who are eager to assist and teach — the only Florida Department of Education-certified scuba institution in the Miami region. The dive center is committed to continuing education and building a reliable atmosphere of safety.

“That’s what this is all about. A divemaster is essential for any diving excursion. You want to relax, be safe and make the most of your adventure,” Casey said. “You want a leader, a proctor, someone who is educated to guide your underwater expedition. Besides, they know where all the cool stuff is.”

Divers who are younger than 18, but at least 15 years of age, may enroll in the Junior Divemaster program with parent/guardian consent. Junior Divemaster candidates may complete a significant portion of the adult divemaster requirements — including oceanography mapping, search and recovery and dive theory — until old enough to complete the adult PADI Divemaster program.

The divemaster program is the first required step to become a scuba professional. The course takes approximately 14 days to complete, but students may accelerate the course by engaging in an intensive program that lasts a few days or by completing a personal, schedule-accommodating program during many weekends.

