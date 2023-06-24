Diver’s Paradise Dive Center: The Keys start here

Certified by the world-renowned Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI), Diver’s Paradise features a scuba gear shop, private charters and all levels of scuba instruction. When arriving at the facility, visitors will find ample free parking, a fully stocked dive shop with all the latest toys and a knowledgeable, bilingual staff who are eager to assist.

“Diver’s Paradise is here for the recreational diver and for the professional. We are focused on customer service and the best personal experience on land or in the water,” Managing Director Michael Casey said. “We encourage a confident atmosphere of safety, knowledgeable instructors and staff.”

Casey and his staff were recently awarded by PADI for their 40 years of excellence in the scuba industry. As the only state-licensed PADI 5-Star Instructor Development Dive Center in the Miami region, Diver’s Paradise adheres to a performance-based curriculum, enabling students to progress at their own speed.

“It’s all about what works for you,” Casey said. “We do everything to make learning fun. If you’re an environmentalist, a youth diver, an avid snorkeler or someone who is on the path to become an instructor, we are your one-stop scuba place.”

Found minutes outside of downtown Miami, Diver’s Paradise showcases an island atmosphere of seclusion and relaxation in Crandon Marina, Key Biscayne. The scuba center features daily diving and snorkeling experiences to the local reefs and wrecks on a fleet of Newton Special boats.

“We have all the amenities — a heated pool, a tank fill station, gear rentals and a charter boat fleet,” Casey said. “They’re magnificent boats with the latest technology, complimentary refreshments, music, heated showers, a restroom and attentive staff.”

Diver’s Paradise is open for business Monday to Sunday — 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Visit the dive center online at keydivers.com.