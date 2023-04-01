Diver’s Paradise Eco Warrior Masters: safeguarding marine ecology in Key Biscayne and across the globe

Ocean clean-up efforts, invasive species identification & hunting and ecological conservation — coral reefs and endangered species — are the Diver’s Paradise Eco Warrior Master triad.

With a resource of eager scuba divers working hard for a healthier environment, the 40-year-old scuba center spearheads a consistent, long-term plan for rescuing the world’s oceans.

Working closely with the world-renowned Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI), Diver’s Paradise is finding new ways to educate warriors on a global scale.

“At Diver’s Paradise, we teach divers from all across the world to be PADI Eco Warriors,” Martina Engel, master invasive species hunter said. “The knowledge and experience learned here are relevant to all curves of the Earth.”

Invasive hunting is one of the Eco Warrior initiatives, securing ocean life from radical species that have been introduced — accidentally or deliberately — into nonindigenous marine environments. When invasive species interfere with the natural food chain and the indigenous marine inhabitants, entire underwater ecosystems are compromised.

“All of this goes beyond scuba, beyond diving,” Managing Director Michael Casey said. “What we do above the water affects everything below the water.”

The Eco Warrior program also includes Waste No Dive™, a year-around effort to remove ocean trash. PADI Project AWARE courses teach habitat research to anticipate & assess endangered ocean species, marine species identification techniques and waste & hazard observation — recording potential threats to marine life ecology.

"If we remove the waste in our waters, hunt the ecological terrors to our oceans and embrace conservationist thinking, we're preserving the environment," Casey said.

Diver’s Paradise is open for business Monday to Sunday—9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Visit the dive center online at keydivers.com or contact Isabella to learn more: isabella@keydivers.com.