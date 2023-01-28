Diver’s Paradise is Key Biscayne’s one-stop scuba shop

Diver’s Paradise is a hidden gem – a scuba center that features daily diving and snorkelling experiences to local reefs and wrecks from its relaxing Key Biscayne homebase in Crandon Marina.

Certified by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI), the 40-year-old dive center offers a scuba gear shop, private charters and all levels of scuba instruction. When arriving at the facility, visitors will find ample free parking, a fully stocked dive shop with all the latest toys, and a knowledgeable, bilingual staff that is eager to assist.

“Diver’s Paradise is growing the business to satisfy the guest experience. We are focused on customer service and the best personal experience on land or in the water,” said Michasl Casey, the shop’s managing director. “We encourage a confident atmosphere of safety, knowledgeable instructors and staff.”

In addition to his managing director duties, Casey also conducts scuba instructor training. He and his staff are committed to being on the leading edge of diver education. As a certified PADI 5 Star Instructor Development Dive Center, the facility adheres to a performance-based curriculum, enabling students to progress at their own speed.

“If you are looking for the right fit from your wetsuit and fins to the many levels of your underwater education, Diver’s Paradise has developed comprehensive programs that make learning fun,” Casey said.

Casey is especially proud of the all-inclusive services, like the charter boat fleet.

“We have all the amenities — a heated pool, a tank fill station, gear rentals and two Newton Dive Special charter boats,” he said. “They’re magnificent boats and come with the latest technology, complimentary refreshments, music, heated showers, a restroom and plenty of shade if you want it.”

Diver’s Paradise is open for business 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. See their website at www.keydivers.com