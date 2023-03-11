Diver’s Paradise offers opportunity to clean area oceans during upcoming Earth Day

For many, Earth Day (on April 22) is an annual event that comes and goes like any holiday. This year, Diver’s Paradise of Key Biscayne plans to offer an ocean cleanup ecological relief effort centered on education.

With a resource of eager scuba divers cleaning beaches and oceans, the 40-year-old dive center spearheads a long-term plan for rescuing the world’s oceans.

“Diving, snorkeling and general outdoor activities allow us to explore our ecosystem,” said Michael Carey, the company’s managing director. “The exposure to this marine world is intoxicating… When the oceans are healthy, we are healthy.”

The world’s oceans are polluted with a variety of debris, such as tiny microplastics, derelict fishing gear and abandoned vessels, according to The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The agency has cataloged hundreds of marine species that have been harmed by man made ocean pollutants. According to NOAA, the majority of the ocean’s waste begins on land and pollutes the oceans through littering, poor waste management, storm water discharge and extreme natural weather events.

“Someone has to step in, to do something,” Casey said, noting that Diver’s Paradise is a great place to get started learning about the various components of ocean conservation. “There are many ways you can get involved.”

On Earth Day this year, Diver’s Paradise will host a Waste No Dive™ ocean clean up. The dive center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. To learn more, visit www.keydivers.com