Diver’s Paradise Waste No Dive™: Earth Day is everyday

Earth Day is one annual day when worldwide communities come together to educate and to improve our ecosystem. Diver’s Paradise of Key Biscayne, however, schedules ocean education and beach clean-up efforts as part of the scuba center’s year-around ecological relief.

With a resource of eager scuba divers working hard for a healthier environment, the 40-year-old dive center spearheads a consistent, long-term plan for rescuing the world’s oceans. Working closely with the world-renowned Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI), Diver’s Paradise offers specialty PADI certification classes — Project AWARE, Dive Against Debris, Fish Identification, Coral Reef Conservation and more.

During these specialty classes, students will learn about global PADI conservation and how to make an ecological difference above and below the water on a local level. The courses cover the causes of ocean plastics & trash and the required clean-up, preserving indigenous marine species, sustainably hunting invasive marine animals and preemptive methods that will keep local dive sites healthier.

“People seem to be all about personal wellness, mental health, physical well-being,” Michael Casey, Diver’s Paradise Managing Director said. “Where do you think that comes from? What about the oceans, the life force that draws, spawns and maintains this planet?”.

Diver’s Paradise conservation classes are more than instruction. Students learn about surveying marine topography, seasonal changes in tides, the science behind marine species and how to become a warrior of ecology.

“It’s science. It’s immersive. This is not sideline instruction,” Casey said. “The idea is to make all students active, involved, serious and presented with the smartest tools to protect the oceans.”

The Diver’s Paradise scuba center & gear shop and Diver’s Paradise Professional Institute are open for business Monday to Sunday — 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Online, visit the scuba center at keydivers.com and the institute at diversparadisepro.com. Contact isabella@keydivers.com for more information.