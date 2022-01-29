My husband Tom is 81, hard of hearing and was recently diagnosed with Dementia. As I’ve stated before, Dementia is a progressive disease, and everyone reacts to it differently. That is the backdrop to this story.

During the holidays, I took Tom to get tested for COVID at the Village Green. The young man at the front had scanned his appointment reminder and had explained the process through a mask. Tom didn’t hear or couldn’t process much of what was said. Consequently, he walked forward, albeit slowly, looking for “the window.” Did the person behind him lead or show him to the window? No, he jumped the line and arrived at the window first. By the time I had walked around the site to meet him at the other end, two more people had done that. No one in the curative arena had assisted or helped.

I asked the young lady to assist him. Her response, “I’m not helping him.” A little surprised, I entered the roped-off area and told the person passing my husband that Tom was next. I led him to the window and stayed with him until he’d finished. The irony, I was unmasked.

I left that place furious! I also left wondering how many Elders were treated that way by testing companies. Have we moved so far from civility that we don’t help someone in front of us who is in apparent need? If this had been your parent, husband or granddad, wouldn’t you have helped him? If a child needed help navigating the COVID test line, there would have been a plethora of assistance. Whatever happened to “pay it forward,” i.e. do a good deed for no reason and hope the recipient does the same.

Many Elders, especially after the age of 80, don’t stand up for themselves. That’s because our culture has ignored them and continues to do so, and it’s to our detriment. As Jamie said in Ted Lasso, “Old people are so smart!” (Season 2, Episode 1)

So, this message is for my contemporaries, the Boomers: Do not allow age to define you! It’s also to those who have no time to assist someone in need: You have an excellent chance of being that person!

It’s 2022, and instead of having a new year’s resolution, why don’t we all look in the mirror and ask ourselves what we can do to add value to our community. We can lead by example – it will only take 30 seconds out of our day to help someone cross a street, navigate a line, or listen to a story. We do that for our children, our Elders deserve no less.