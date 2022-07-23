Does Captain Kidd’s mysterious treasure map show Key Biscayne?

In the heady early years of Key Biscayne’s modern era, when the three Mackle brothers were hard at work building houses, and the Vernons were making plans to open their sundries store, early settlers were showing up in droves. They came for different reasons. Some wanted to live near the ocean and were attracted to the idea of walking the beach at sunrise. Others were eager to fish off the flats in the bay. And still others just wanted a quiet place to raise a family.

Key resident Doug Biggers, a third-generation Miamian, arrived with his mother, Winnie, and his father, Howard, in 1951.

Howard’s interest in living on our tropical island had dated back to 1935. That’s the year that, while snorkeling near Fowey Rocks Lighthouse, he discovered a shipwreck. He spent months surveying the site and trying to learn more about the wreck. What type of vessel was it? Where was it from and where was it going? What cargo had been on board? What had happened?

If curiosity is contagious, Doug caught it from his father.

“When I was a young boy, my father gave me an old flat-bottom boat with a Johnson three horsepower motor,” Doug recalls. “But before I was allowed to use it, I had to show him I could swim a mile. A friend and I swam from the seawall along Harbor Drive to a marker off Mashta flats and back.”

Doug and a few of his buddies — including Bob Bristol and Joe Lehman — spent their youth exploring the waters around the Key. They would take turns on a tow line behind the small craft, wearing a mask and snorkel.

“We got our share of lobsters but we were also looking for treasures on the bottom… pirate ships,” explains Doug. “There are signs you look for to spot a wreck: straight lines, round rocks, or unusual shapes exposed from the sand. We found dozens of wrecks between the Cape Florida Lighthouse and Soldier Key.”

In the 1980s, Doug re-discovered one of the wrecks he had earlier found in the shallow waters around Stiltsville. The exposed wood had rotted away, but there were obvious signs to a trained eye, including spikes, nails and glass bottles. After conducting an underwater survey of the site, Doug concluded that the wreckage was from a small ship, around 35 feet long, and speculated that it was a British ship that had been carrying allspice. He contacted the British Museum to see if they could provide further details but, with over 100 ships lost off the Cape of Florida, identification of that particular ship proved difficult.

Eventually Doug filed a federal maritime claim on the site and later donated the claim to the University of Miami.

Years later, Doug was still wondering about that find. It was during a trip to London in 1991 with his wife, Chris, that he decided to do some sleuthing.

“Chris was on a one month trip for work,” he explains. “She was in meetings all day. I got bored sitting around the hotel and decided to start visiting the British Museum. I spent time looking at designs of old ships from the 1700s still trying to identify the wreck.

One day he happened to meet the woman, Gwendolyn Hutchinson, with whom he had corresponded five years earlier. “I think I have something that may interest you, Dougie,” she said. She showed him to her office and pulled out a file containing a copy of an antique map that had been deposited for display at the museum by a descendant of Captain William Kidd. “I think it’s a map of an island off the coast of the colonies,” she explained.

That visit prompted Doug to begin a long and extensive investigation into the life of Captain Kidd.

There is no way to know for sure, but it could be that Captain Kidd’s map is of Key Biscayne. The island depicted on the map is roughly the same shape as Key Biscayne, but some details don’t match. For example, the compass coordinates don’t line up and the water adjacent to the island is labeled “China Sea.”

But Doug is convinced it is a map of our island.

“Many people feel the treasure was buried off the coast of China or perhaps New Jersey, but I think it’s here on Key Biscayne. We are halfway between the Caribbean headquarters and Captain Kidd’s home in Manhattan. They could have anchored here to take on water and food.”

The adventures Doug shared with his father have inspired his lifetime passion for exploration. He encourages youth on the island today to get outside and explore the world. “Never stop having adventures,” he counsels. “And learn your history.” You never know, you might one day end up finding buried treasure.