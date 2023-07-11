Does sargassum on the beach impact Key Biscayne’s air quality?

It is summer, which means the sea turtles are back to nest on the beach, and along with this miraculous event comes sargassum, better known as smelly seaweed.

Sea turtles use the sargassum mats as shelter for recent hatchlings, and also to provide food.

Sargassum, a type of macroalgae, floats in massive rafts that can be miles across, as in the Sargasso Sea in the Atlantic. Sargassum also drifts in smaller clusters, but in all of its forms, sargassum supports life in extraordinary numbers.

Unfortunately, when sargassum washes ashore, it begins to decompose, and emits a strong unpleasant sulfur odor.

The University of Miami’s College of Engineering is working to examine how this decomposition process affects air quality.

Students at UM collected samples of sargassum at Crandon Park this June. They will be searching for the presence of microbes, which could play a part in fueling certain aerosol emissions.

“Surprisingly, we found that the literature on how rotting sargassum impacts the air we breathe is sparse. But it is an issue that needs more investigation because we know that as sargassum rots, it emits hydrogen sulfide, which can lead to respiratory problems,” said Jiayu Li, assistant professor of Mechanical Engineering and the principal investigator of the study.

In a news release from the University of Miami, she and her team will deploy air-monitoring sensors about the size of small microwave ovens in predetermined areas at a south Florida beach, tracking sulfur emissions from the sargassum.

They will also deploy canisters to collect aerosol samples. Those will be analyzed in the lab. As a part of this study, sargassum, sediment and water samples will be collected, and the microbes present in them further analyzed.

“We believe that microbial communities may be controlling whatever’s in the sargassum and resulting in possible emissions,” said Helena Solo-Gabriele, co-principal investigator, and a professor in the Chemical, Environmental, and Materials Engineering Dept.

Li, Solo-Gabriele and seven students from UM recently went to Crandon Park to explore the beach as a potential site to deploy their sensors and take water and sediment samples. Miami-Dade Parks and Recreation is cooperating in the study.

“I feel lucky to be a part of this because it is something that will have an impact on people living near coastlines,” said Shahar Tsameret, a doctoral student studying under Li.

Solo-Gabriele previously demonstrated in an earlier study that sargassum can be used to make an effective compost. “Sargassum will continue to affect our coastline as long as climate change worsens,” she said.

“The knowledge gained over the course of this project is likely to increase our understanding of these types of events and better prepare us to respond to future events,” said Benjamin Brown-Steiner, director of the Atmospheric Chemistry Program at the National Science Foundation, which is sponsoring this year-long study.

However, sargassum isn’t all bad.

It is the primary nursery habitat for fish, shrimp and crab, which have adapted specifically to this floating algae. Commercial fish, such as mahi mahi and amberjacks, also rely on sargassum for their survival.

This remarkable seaweed is also the spawning site for threatened and endangered eels, white marlin, porbeagle shark, and dolphinfish. Humpback whales annually migrate through the Sargasso Sea, and birds use these floating “islands” to rest on and find food during migration.

Even after it dies and sinks to the seafloor, sargassum is providing energy as it decays, in the form of carbon, to fishes and invertebrates, making it an essential link to the deep sea food chain.

Because of these ecological impacts, in 2003, sargassum located within the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone off the southern Atlantic states was designated by NOAA as an “Essential Fish Habitat,” which affords these areas special protection.