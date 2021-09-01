Does the Bear Cut Bridge really need to be replaced?

So, what’s the rush?

According to published reports, repairs done in 2014 to Key Biscayne’s Bear Cut Bridge should have extended the life of that structure another 40 years, and repairs were recently done to the William M. Powell Bridge, assuring additional safety for an undetermined time on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Yet, the two bridges play crucial roles in Miami-Dade County’s recent Request for Proposal (RFP), allowing just 90 days for bidders to challenge the “Plan Z Consortium,” which calls for replacement of Bear Cut Bridge and repairs to the William M. Powell.

Shovels likely would not go into the ground until at least 2026, after proper construction designs are approved through the governmental chain of command.

Key Biscayne leaders and County Commissioner Raquel Regalado will discuss the Rickenbacher project in an open discussion at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Council Chambers (watch live on Ch. 77).

Action on the Bear Cut Bridge has accelerated since a July 2017 state inspection, found on bridgereports.com, showed the replacement of the bridge was necessary because of “substandard load carrying capacity.”

That came just three years after other repairs were done that were “estimated to extend the life of Bear Cut Bridge by 40 years,” according to a project report by Roads & Bridges Media, a 115-year trade publication that lauds itself as “the leading business-to-business media brand covering transportation, construction and maintenance marketplace.”

Accelerated corrosion to the steel girders, caused by the harsh coastal environment of Biscayne Bay, had been detected on both the Bear Cut and West bridges during a 2012 biennial inspection by state transportation officials. That inspection by the Florida Department of Transportation took place as Bear Cut was in its 68th year. County officials said the useful age of such a bridge would be 70 years, according to a report by Miami Today News.

The results mandated the emergency replacement of the bridges, according to Hardesty & Hanover, which teamed with Kiewit Infrastructure South, out of Tampa, to provide design-build services for new superstructures.

According to Hardesty & Hanover, an infrastructure engineering company specializing in bridge design and management, “the project goal was to replace the substructure with a 15-foot wider bridge and designated bikeway within a year so that the annual professional tennis tournament held on the island every April would not be disrupted.”

Peter Kiewit Construction, a large and well respected engineering and construction firm, invited two construction materials suppliers to conduct a field trial with existing conditions at the job site, according to the Roads & Bridges report.

MAPEI, a material supplier with Italian roots and whose headquarters is in Deerfield Beach, “was chosen to complete the bridge restoration based on several product performance advantages.”

Premier Corrosion Protection Services, of Tampa, was the subcontractor chosen for the rehabilitation of the bridge and “executed the structural repairs of delaminated areas on pier caps and columns,” the report said. The new superstructure consists of modified pre-stressed concrete AASHTO Type II girders, modified in height so that the existing bridge profile could be preserved.

In addition, Roads & Bridges pointed out that the new concrete superstructure had to maintain the original dead load so that the existing substructure would not be overstressed.

The design and construction was done in 16 months and officially completed in August 2014. “The repairs to the bridge are estimated to extend the life of Bear Cut Bridge by 40 years,” according to the Roads & Bridges report.

Another 2014 repair Involved adding rumble strips to keep vehicles from entering the near bicycle lane.

The 2014 Bear Cut and West bridges projects were awarded “Best Project Renovation/Rehabilitation/Restoration” and the “Honor Award-Infrastructure” by the Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) Southern Region. In 2015, it was named “Project of the Year (III)” by The Cuban-American Association of Civil Engineers.

Today’s biggest concern

The biggest concern that has emanated this year from the county has been, “Can the Bear Cut Bridge survive a Category 2 hurricane?” Should the bridge be damaged in a storm, the county reportedly has an agreement to install pontoon bridges. But, it’s a 77-year-old structure, which does concern Key Biscayne residents and city officials.

The country’s RFP, which has a Nov. 4 deadline for bidders, includes the replacement of the Bear Cut Bridge at a cost of some $310 million. But the public-privatization proposal also includes amenities such as an observation deck, a bicycle shop and even a banquet facility. The winner of the bid also would take control of tolls and of approved concessions for at least 80 years to pay off the debt.

Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey reiterated to Council members last week that the Village wanted to play a key role in the project, especially as to how the growing traffic will be handled. Currently in a “Cone of Silence,” meaning Key Biscayne officials cannot speak to prospective bidders about a possible partnership, Davey is trying to see if the county will exclude the Village’s role as a stakeholder and open up communication.

But, Vice Mayor Ed London said raising the Village’s ceiling debt would require a referendum at this point, and time is quickly running out.

In the case of the William M. Powell Bridge, a June 2018 inspection report found on bridgereports.com found that the bridge foundations were “determined to be unstable.”

The high-rise, built in 1985, stretches for 0.9 miles and is one of the few “hill climbs” for bicyclists, offering a nice view of the bay with a 76-foot, 10-inch navigational clearance.

Repairs to the roadway were done in 2015.

In 2019, the Department of Transportation and Public Works announced a bridge rehabilitation project to replace all bridge extension joints, concrete girders, repairs and the replacement of the fender/navigation lights, and pavement marking for green bike lanes. The project was completed in March of 2020.

According to Miami-Dade County, the Rickenbacker Causeway serves close to 15 million vehicles and 500,000 bicycles a year.

The county has referred to the RFP as “a traffic plan with a recreation component,” a definition which causes concerns in the minds of many island residents.

Conceptual drawings attached to the RFP, however, show three vehicle lanes totaling 33 feet wide and a 37-foot corridor for bicycle lanes and pedestrian access across Rickenbacker. For Bear Cut Bridge, it mandates two vehicle lanes totaling 22 feet wide and a 27-foot wide corridor for bicycle lanes and pedestrian access.

Messages left with the Florida Department of Transportation District 6, covering Miami-Dade and Monroe counties, and with the Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces, who are in charge of the proposed project, were not returned Monday.