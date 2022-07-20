Does the new vehicular noise control ordinance include golf carts and motorcycles

When it comes to Florida's new law regarding loud music emanating from motorized vehicles -- driven or parked -- Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa was asked if the law applies to those riding motorcycles or street-legal golf carts.

"Great question," he said. "In my experience, it's always been vehicles but, technically, if the law states motorized vehicles, then, yes, motorcycles and golf carts would fall into that category."

A new state law, effective July 1, makes it illegal to play music or any audio loud enough to be heard by officers 25 feet or more away, and any unnecessary loud music or noise near private residences, churches, schools or hospitals. Fines are $114 or $116.

Florida Statute 316.3045 points out that the law applies to anyone "occupying a motor vehicle on a street or highway." It does not apply to vehicles used for business (such as an ice cream truck) or political purposes, or horns or other warning devices.

But, it would apply to loud Miami Dolphins or University of Miami radio broadcasts, for example, even from tablets or phones.

Miami Beach Commissioner Steven Meiner said he's received so many complaints, sometimes the thumping of the stereo bass "sounds like gunfire," he told Miami’s Local 10 News.

He told the Islander News his city’s police force will interpret the law to all street-legal motorized vehicles.

“Our legal department has opined that the noise prohibition as set forth in Fla. Stat. 316.3045 would apply to motorcycles (including autocycles, such as the Slingshots one might rent to cruise around South Beach) and golf carts (those of which are legally authorized to operate on the streets and roadways within a particular jurisdiction, and not while on a golf course),” Meiner said.

A spokesperson with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando confirmed that the new noise law will apply to “any vehicle, including motorcycles and low-speed vehicles.”

In Orange County, incidentally, golf carts are not permitted on streets, so if “someone was found driving a golf cart on the roadway and playing loud music, they would be issued multiple traffic citations,” she said.

A spokesperson with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Monday his officers also would go by the definition of what a "motorized vehicle" would be, such as an automobile, truck, trailer, or, specifically, "any other vehicle operated on the roads of this state, used to transport persons or property, and propelled by power other than muscular power" (exceptions in Fla. Statute 320.01 would include motorized scooters, mopeds, swamp buggies or micro-mobility devices)."

"That is the statute officers are going to use to write a citation or issue a warning, at their discretion, but the main thing is education," he said, confirming that motorcycles and slow-moving vehicles, such as street-legal golf carts, would be included in the "motorized vehicle" definition.

Trooper Steve Montiero, the traffic safety expert for WKMG News 6 in Orlando, said "there is no specific tool or way to measure loud music” or noise emitted from a vehicle some 25 feet away.

However, there actually is, and soon it might be coming to South Florida.

The City of Miami Beach is considering the use of noise-monitoring cameras (recordings similar to red light cameras, but triggered by sound) to track down drivers who rev their engines or blast music, something Meiner has found to be increasingly obnoxious.

The new technology, which comes at a reported cost of about $25,000 per camera, is already being used in New York City; Knoxville, Tenn.; and Newport, Rhode Island. Six cities in California will implement a pilot program in 2023.

Satellite Beach Police Sgt. Don Triebell, offering his personal opinion, said the state statute probably should have specifically stated "enclosed" vehicles, thereby focusing on the "thumping" of bass coming from the stereo system that is likely the basis for the new law.

In addition, he said, modified exhaust systems also would fall in the loud noise category and violators could be subject to tickets.

Chief Sousa said he sent out the notice he had received from Miami-Dade Police to his officers regarding the new law.

So far, no tickets have been written.

"I haven't seen loud noise as a huge thing on Key Biscayne," he said.