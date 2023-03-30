Resident calls for action on dogs running loose on Key

For Key Biscayne resident Marilene Kono, it's getting to the point that she's afraid to step outside of her home. She worries about dogs running loose that could attack her or her dog when she takes it out for a walk.

Just last week, while walking her dog on West Mashta Drive, Kono says a large Rottweiler tried to attack her after running out the front door of a nearby home. "I hurt my right leg because I was trying to run from the dog and I fell, and I'm all bruised," she said.

Kono says loose dogs are a growing problem on the island and she wants the Village to adopt a zero tolerance policy on those who break the law, which requires dogs to be leashed whenever they are outside.

Brokers lunch

The Ocean Club recently held a broker's brunch to introduce agents to Lake Villa One, the last building to be put on the market. Brokers also received a tour of The Beach Club.

State of the Village message

At his annual State of the Village address at the Sonesta Beach Resort, Mayor Joe Rasco summarized 1999 for the Village of Key Biscayne in one word: "stupendous." Accompanying his speech was a video that showed the progress of several projects in all areas of the Village government.

St. Agnes expansion goes forward

Faced with a critical space shortage, St. Agnes Catholic Church is about to embark on a massive expansion.

The Village Council last week unanimously approved St. Agnes' plans for two eight-classroom buildings at St. Agnes Academy and an 11,177-square-foot parish center with cafeteria, stage area, kitchen and gathering area. The $3.5 million project will break ground this Sunday.

The church will mark the occasion with a brief ceremony and blessing of the site. Construction should be completed by August 2001.

The academy, which runs from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade, will begin by opening three new classrooms in pre-kindergarten.

Junior Honor Society

Police crackdown on cycling infractions

In an attempt to crack down on cyclists running red lights in the Village, Key Biscayne police set up shop last weekend at the intersection of Crandon Boulevard and Harbor Drive to nab law breakers.

The increased police presence, four units and an officer videotaping cyclists, was in part a response to a lone incident in which a 91-year-old woman was run over by a cyclist and suffered numerous broken bones while crossing Crandon Boulevard last week.

Police issued six citations to cyclists who ran red lights in the Village over the weekend. Three cyclists were ticketed on Saturday morning and another three on Sunday morning. "A lot of them were complying."

On the court

Very Cool Clothes

Maybe it's getting hot, but that's no reason why you have to lose your fashion sense.

At a recent fashion show sponsored by the Key Biscayne Woman's Club and Key Biscayne Community School PTA, children, adults and KBCS teachers showed how to keep cool when the weather gets hot. Clothes were provided by Baby Bear and The Oasis in the Sonesta Beach Resort.

City Theater bringing plays to library

Libraries contain volumes of eclectic literature that require the reader to use some imagination. Basically, the patron sits in the serene library setting and utilizes the text to enact a play within the mind's eye. But soon, the written word will come alive when a group of actors visits the Key Biscayne Branch Library for a City Theatre production of "Short Cuts.”

Within the span of one hour, the troop will perform a series of plays, the longest lasting 10 minutes. The event is free.

"This opportunity allows us to reach students and all others with a terrific variety of plays that have diversity and appeal, that are performed by a talented cast, and that captures in the school classroom or library auditorium the impact the short form drama has on all audiences,” said producer Stephanie Norman, a Key Biscayne resident.

"Interestingly, all of the plays on this season's tour are written by women play-wrights," noted producer Susan Westfall, also a Key resident.

St Agnes Gala

Kathy Scopetta, Katie Stickney and Susan O’Hara

St. Agnes held its annual gala, a fundraiser for the church and school, at the new Grand Bay. There was a raffle, silent auction, and a bidding auction from a collection of fine artwork, organized under the direction of Sotheby's consultant Dolores Smithies.

To read the last Islander Throwback, click here.