Domino’s will pay you $3 if you pick up your pizza versus delivery

How would you like to receive a $3 tip for picking up your favorite Domino’s pizza instead of having it deliver?

Well, starting this week, if you order online and select carryout, Domino's will "tip" customers $3, with the credit to be used on a future online carryout order.

According to an CNN report, faced with a shortage of labor, Domino’s hopes the promotion – which will run through May 22 - can help alleviate stress on its limited number of workers right before the Super Bowl, which is one of the company's biggest pizza sales days.

On the island, the Domino’s Pizza location is on the Arcade Shopping Center at 180 Crandon Blvd. They can be reached at (305) 361-0000.

To order online, click here or download the Domino’s app.