Dear Doctor Kelly:

I am scheduled to have a facelift and fat grafting next month. I am a smoker and my doctor has asked me to quit smoking two weeks before surgery. The problem is that I have tried to quit many times and I just can’t stop smoking. I am otherwise healthy, so don’t you think it would be ok to tell a little white lie and say that I stopped? I really want to have the surgery.

Wow, just wow. This thought process is wrong on so many levels. Your plastic surgeon’s “rules” aren’t designed to punish you for bad habits. They are based on a sincere desire to have your surgery go as smoothly as possible.

As we all know, smoking has terrible effects upon the body. In particular, it is the effects on the lungs and blood vessels that concern me the most as a plastic surgeon. Since oxygen and anesthesia are delivered via the lungs during surgery, smoking interferes with our ability to make the procedure as safe as possible.

In addition, nicotine causes acute and chronic vasoconstriction (narrowing) of the arteries that supply your body with oxygen. This occurs both during surgery and in the weeks afterwards where oxygen and blood flow are needed for optimal healing. Even if you stop smoking prior to surgery, you are at higher risk for complications, compared with someone who has never smoked, because of the long-term effects of being a smoker

Facelifts and fat grafting are especially vulnerable to the effects of smoking. Anything that interferes with the blood supply to those areas can lead to complications such as poor scarring, and loss of the grafted fat. In rare cases, smoking can lead to catastrophic complications such as facial skin loss.

I ask my patients to stop smoking two weeks prior to surgery and for two weeks afterwards. With proper precautions and compliant patients, I have been successful at getting smokers through these procedures.

But if a patient continues to smoke, their risks increase dramatically. Whenever I have a suspicion that a patient is still smoking, even though they say that they have stopped, I check them on the morning of surgery with a urine nicotine test. A positive test means they have smoked in the 3 days prior to surgery. If that’s the case, I cancel the surgery.

At the end of the day, the patient/physician relationship depends on trust and honesty. Lying to your physician about smoking, or any other issue, can lead to disastrous consequences. Don’t do it.