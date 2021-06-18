The community tussle over incorporation occurred 30 years ago but I still recall the battle lines.

“Beware of higher taxes” was the rallying cry of the opposition who predicted tax increases as high as 40%.

“We can do better” was the banner pro-incorporation forces rallied under, and they had potent ammunition with the issue of zoning. The 27-story Casa del Mar condominium, built in 1971 at triple the height of other local structures, was submitted as proof that the county was out of step with community standards.

Name calling abounded from both camps. The pro-incorporation accountant was likened to a Peter Pan trying to take Key Biscayners on a flight of fancy by sprinkling stardust in our eyes in the form of magical numbers.

Of course, the pro-incorporation forces ultimately prevailed and our first manager, Sam Kissinger, was largely responsible for steering the Village on a pathway of success.

There can be little doubt that the Village has done well, with major accomplishments including the Village Green, improved drainage, sidewalks, traffic calming, neighborhood tree planting, the Community Center, the Mashta Island bridge, programing for seniors, Freebee, and the Sister City projects where the Village assists an underserved community.

We are doing fine without resorting to magical numbers.